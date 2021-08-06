Technology News
Motorola Edge S Pro, Motorola Edge Lite With Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge S Pro and Motorola Edge Lite start at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,700) and CNY 2,599 (Rs. 28,800), respectively.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 August 2021 12:03 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge S Pro is essentially a rebranded Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge S Pro will go on sale in China from August 10
  • The Motorola phone comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC
  • Motorola Edge Lite has 8GB RAM as standard

Motorola Edge S Pro was launched on Thursday as an upgrade to the Motorola Edge S. The new Motorola phone is essentially a rebranded Motorola Edge 20 Pro that the Lenovo-owned company unveiled in Europe last week. It means that you'll get similar specifications, including a 144Hz OLED display, triple-rear cameras with a periscope lens, and 30W fast charging. Alongside the Motorola Edge S Pro, the company has brought the Motorola Edge Lite, aka Motorola Edge Lite Luxury Version, as its new smartphone in the Edge series. The phone carries features including an OLED display and triple rear cameras.

Motorola Edge S Pro, Motorola Edge Lite price

Motorola Edge S Pro price has been set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of CNY 2,699 (Rs. 31,000). The phone also comes in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB versions that are priced at CNY 2,999 (Rs. 34,400) and CNY 3,299 (Rs. 37,800), respectively.

As an introductory offer, Motorola is selling the base 6GB + 128GB variant at CNY 2,399 (Rs. 27,500). The Motorola Edge S Pro comes in three distinct colour options and is currently available for pre-bookings in China, with its sale beginning from August 10.

On the other hand, the Motorola Edge Lite comes with a price tag of CNY 2,599 (Rs. 29,800) for the 8GB + 128GB variant and CNY 2,899 (Rs. 33,300) for the 8GB + 256GB model. It has two colour options and is available for pre-bookings in China, with its sale scheduled for August 17.

Motorola hasn't yet announced any details on whether the Motorola Edge S Pro and Motorola Edge Lite will be available in any global markets.

Motorola Edge S Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge S Pro runs on Android 11 with MYUI 2.0 on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) flexible OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 576Hz touch sampling rate. The display also has 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ support. Under the hood, the phone includes an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There is the triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor that has an f/3.4 periscope lens to enable 5x optical zoom and up to 50x digital zoom. The periscope lens is also equipped with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Further, the camera setup includes a 16-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Motorola Edge S Pro has a single 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens. This is unlike the regular Motorola Edge S that came with a dual selfie camera setup, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

The Motorola Edge S Pro comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Motorola has provided a 4,520mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 163x76x7.99mm and weighs 189 grams.

Motorola Edge Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge Lite aka Motorola Edge Lite Luxury Version runs on MYUI 2.0 based on Android 11 and features the same 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 576Hz touch sampling rate that is available on the Edge S Pro. The display also has 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ support. Motorola has provided an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, coupled with Adreno 642L GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM as standard.

motorola edge lite image Motorola Edge Lite

Motorola Edge Lite
Photo Credit: Motorola

 

The smartphone comes with the triple rear camera setup that carries a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a telephoto lens and OIS support, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

In terms of selfies and video chats, the Motorola Edge Lite has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.25 lens.

On the part of storing content, the Motorola Edge Lite has up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. You'll also get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Motorola Edge Lite packs a 4,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The phone measures 163.31x76.05x6.99mm and weighs 163 grams.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4520mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4020mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
