Motorola Edge S Pro moniker has been confirmed through a promotional video shared by the company on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The phone is scheduled to launch on August 5 as the successor to the Motorola Edge S from January this year, which arrived in global markets as the Moto G100. Some of the features of Motorola Edge S Pro have been teased by the Lenovo-owned company and the phone will have a slim and light form factor, feature the company's ‘Ready for' technology, and more.

Motorola shared a promotional video on its Weibo account showing the ‘Ready for' functionality of an upcoming phone, which was confirmed to be the Motorola Edge S Pro. It will be unveiled in China on August 5 through a livestream that will start at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST). While the promotional video focusses on the Ready for functionality that allows the phone to be connected to an external display, among other features, the official Lenovo website and Weibo page confirmed a couple other specifications.

Motorola Edge S Pro will feature 50X zoom, will have 5G connectivity, a thickness of just 6.99mm, and weigh 163 grams. The phone could launch in China as a rebranded Motorola Edge 20 Pro that was recently unveiled in the global market along with the Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite. If so, the Motorola Edge S Pro could be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC — like the Motorola Edge S — and feature a 6.7-inch display with at least a 90Hz high refresh rate.

It could also carry a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide and macro lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with 5x high-res optical zoom and 50X Super Zoom telephoto lens. The Motorola Edge S Pro may also be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.