Motorola Edge S has been launched as the latest smartphone by the Lenovo-owned company. The new Motorola phone features quad rear cameras and dual selfie snappers. It also comes as the first smartphone to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC that debuted last week. Motorola Edge S houses a dual hole-punch display design and a gradient back finish. Other key highlights of the phone include a 90Hz display and a 5,000mAh battery. Motorola Edge S is initially exclusive to China, though it is speculated to arrive in global markets as Moto G100.

Motorola Edge S price

Motorola Edge S price has been set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,600) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 128GB storage option comes at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,000) and the top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,600). The phone flaunts Emerald Light and Snow and Mist colour options. It is initially available for pre-orders in China, with sale starting from February 3.

Motorola Edge S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge S runs on Android 11 with MyUI on top. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) display with 21:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, coupled with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It offers a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens. The camera setup also includes a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 121 degrees and phase detection autofocus, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor.

For selfies and video calls, Motorola Edge S comes with a dual selfie camera setup at the front. It features a 16-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

Motorola Edge S comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Motorola has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Edge S that supports 20W fast charging. The phone also comes with an IP52 splash-resistant build. It measures 168.38x73.97x9.69mm and weighs 215 grams.

