Photo Credit: Motorola
Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition has launched in China as a new colour variant of the vanilla Motorola Edge S smartphone. The new variant of the mid-range Motorola phone has gone on sale in the country and comes in a single configuration. Interestingly, the Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition is priced cheaper than the other colours. The Lenovo-owned company launched the Motorola Edge S in January this year. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC and paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.
The Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,600) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. In comparison, the price of the other colour variants of the Motorola Edge S — Emerald Light and Mist — starts at CNY 1,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition is available for purchase from the official website and JD.com. It will also be available for purchase from offline Lenovo stores in China.
The Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition is the same as other Motorola Edge S variants in terms of specifications. The phone runs Android 11 with MyUI on top. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. The Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It has a quad rear camera setup that features a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a time-of-flight sensor.
Selfies and video calls are handled by the dual front camera setup that has a 16-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor. Connectivity options on the Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging and has an IP52 splash-resistant build. It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement