Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition has launched in China as a new colour variant of the vanilla Motorola Edge S smartphone. The new variant of the mid-range Motorola phone has gone on sale in the country and comes in a single configuration. Interestingly, the Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition is priced cheaper than the other colours. The Lenovo-owned company launched the Motorola Edge S in January this year. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC and paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition price, availability

The Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,600) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. In comparison, the price of the other colour variants of the Motorola Edge S — Emerald Light and Mist — starts at CNY 1,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition is available for purchase from the official website and JD.com. It will also be available for purchase from offline Lenovo stores in China.

Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition specifications

The Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition is the same as other Motorola Edge S variants in terms of specifications. The phone runs Android 11 with MyUI on top. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. The Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It has a quad rear camera setup that features a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a time-of-flight sensor.

Selfies and video calls are handled by the dual front camera setup that has a 16-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor. Connectivity options on the Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging and has an IP52 splash-resistant build. It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.