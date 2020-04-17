Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Edge+, Motorola Edge Specifications Leaked via Alleged Google Play Console Listings

Motorola Edge+, Motorola Edge Specifications Leaked via Alleged Google Play Console Listings

Motorola Edge+ is tipped to come with 12GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 17 April 2020 13:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola Edge+, Motorola Edge Specifications Leaked via Alleged Google Play Console Listings

Photo Credit: Mobilissimo/ Pricebaba/ Ishan Agarwal

Motorola Edge has been seen in leaked images

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge+ may have Snapdragon 865 SoC with 12GB RAM
  • The phone is said to run Android 10
  • Motorola Edge is expected to come with Snapdragon 765G processor

Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ are expected to debut on April 22 and before their launch, major specifications of the upcoming smartphones have been leaked. Motorola Edge+ has been tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM. The phone is likely to be accompanied in the series by Motorola Edge that is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. Motorola Edge has also been seen in image leaks with a hole-punch display and thin bezels at the top and bottom of the front panel.

As per the alleged Google Play Console listing spotted by Tech Wagan, Motorola Edge+ smartphone will run Android 10 and feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC that comes with one Kryo 585 core clocked at 2841Mhz, three Kryo 585 cores clocked at 2419Mhz, and four Kryo 585 cores clocked at 1804Mhz. The phone will also have a full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 440ppi pixel density and 12GB of RAM.

The next phone of the series, Motorola Edge will also run the latest Android 10. The smartphone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor that comes with one Kryo 475 core clocked at 2400Mhz, one Kryo 475 core clocked at 2200Mhz, and six Kryo 475 cores clocked at 1804Mhz. Similar to Motorola Edge+, it will also have a full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 440ppi pixel density. Additionally, the phone is listed with 6GB of RAM.

Additionally, an alleged live image of Motorola Edge has popped up online and it claims to offer a look at the front panel of the phone. The image suggests that phone will have a hole-punch display design with the cutout placed at the top-left corner. The phone will also have slim bezels. The rear portion of the smartphone has already leaked and it indicated that the phone will sport a vertical camera module with triple rear cameras. Motorola Edge is tipped to feature a 64-megapixel main camera along with 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel shooters with dual-LED flash. The leaked image also suggests that the phone will have its power and volume buttons on the right side.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge Plus, Motorola Edge specifications, Motorola Edge Plus specifications
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
OnePlus 8 Series Price in China Suggests What We Can Expect in India
Mysterious Redmi Phone Surfaces on TENAA, Could Be a Redmi 9 Variant

Related Stories

Motorola Edge+, Motorola Edge Specifications Leaked via Alleged Google Play Console Listings
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Allow More Users in Group Calls
  2. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  3. Xiaomi Launches Its Robotic Vacuum Cleaner in India
  4. OnePlus 8 Series China Pricing Suggests What We Can Expect in India
  5. Four More Shots Please! Refuses to Grow Up in Season 2
  6. Redmi AirDots S True Wireless Earphones Launched
  7. Watch the Trailer for Mrs. Serial Killer, Netflix’s Next Indian Film
  8. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  9. OnePlus Teases Mystery Product Launch Today, Could It Be OnePlus 8 Lite?
  10. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Could Be Different From the US
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Updates Play Store Rules to Stop Android App Subscription Fraud
  2. Mysterious Redmi Phone Surfaces on TENAA, Could Be a Redmi 9 Variant
  3. Minecraft With Nvidia RTX for Windows 10 Beta Is Live: Here’s How to Download
  4. Motorola Edge+, Motorola Edge Specifications Leaked via Alleged Google Play Console Listings
  5. OnePlus 8 Series Price in China Suggests What We Can Expect in India
  6. Zee5 Kids With 4,000 Free Hours of Content Launched, Originals Announced
  7. Poco F2 Reportedly Spotted in IMEI Database With Model Number M2004J11G
  8. Mrs. Serial Killer Trailer Sets Up Netflix’s Next Indian Original Movie
  9. Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A to Launch in India on April 21: How to Watch, Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Tencent Takes Arena of Valor Into New Arenas in Latest Overseas Foray
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com