Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ are expected to debut on April 22 and before their launch, major specifications of the upcoming smartphones have been leaked. Motorola Edge+ has been tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM. The phone is likely to be accompanied in the series by Motorola Edge that is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. Motorola Edge has also been seen in image leaks with a hole-punch display and thin bezels at the top and bottom of the front panel.

As per the alleged Google Play Console listing spotted by Tech Wagan, Motorola Edge+ smartphone will run Android 10 and feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC that comes with one Kryo 585 core clocked at 2841Mhz, three Kryo 585 cores clocked at 2419Mhz, and four Kryo 585 cores clocked at 1804Mhz. The phone will also have a full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 440ppi pixel density and 12GB of RAM.

The next phone of the series, Motorola Edge will also run the latest Android 10. The smartphone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor that comes with one Kryo 475 core clocked at 2400Mhz, one Kryo 475 core clocked at 2200Mhz, and six Kryo 475 cores clocked at 1804Mhz. Similar to Motorola Edge+, it will also have a full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 440ppi pixel density. Additionally, the phone is listed with 6GB of RAM.

Additionally, an alleged live image of Motorola Edge has popped up online and it claims to offer a look at the front panel of the phone. The image suggests that phone will have a hole-punch display design with the cutout placed at the top-left corner. The phone will also have slim bezels. The rear portion of the smartphone has already leaked and it indicated that the phone will sport a vertical camera module with triple rear cameras. Motorola Edge is tipped to feature a 64-megapixel main camera along with 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel shooters with dual-LED flash. The leaked image also suggests that the phone will have its power and volume buttons on the right side.