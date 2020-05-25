Technology News
Motorola Edge+ to Go on Sale at Midnight Tonight in India via Flipkart: Price, Offers

Motorola Edge+ price in India is set at Rs. 74,999 for the single 12GB RAM variant.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 25 May 2020 18:17 IST
Motorola Edge+ to Go on Sale at Midnight Tonight in India via Flipkart: Price, Offers

Motorola Edge+ is offered in two colour options

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge+ is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • The phone carries a 108-megapixel main camera that supports OIS
  • Motorola Edge+ packs 5000mAh battery

Motorola Edge+ smartphone is set to go on sale in India at midnight tonight. The smartphone will be available to purchase via Flipkart in two colour options. Customers residing in areas marked as Red, Orange, and Green zones will be able to purchase the smartphone, however, its sale is restricted in containment zones, as per the government's guidelines. Motorola Edge+ was launched on May 19 and the phone was up for pre-booking in the country on the same day.

Motorola Edge+ price in India, launch offers

The Motorola Edge+ price in India is set at Rs. 74,999 for the single 12GB + 256GB storage variant. The phone is offered in Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey colour options.

The Edge+ is available to purchase through Flipkart and major offline retail stores. The online sale will begin at 12am (midnight) while the phone will be available to purchase via offline stores on May 26. Coming to launch offers, customers can get flat Rs. 7,500 off on purchases made using ICICI bank credit cards on Flipkart. Buyers can also enjoy this instant discount on EMI transactions made via ICICI bank credits.

To recall, Motorola Edge+ was first unveiled in Europe and the US markets in April.

Motorola Edge+ specifications, features

Coming to the specifications, the single-SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge+ runs Android 10 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ "Endless Edge" display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled 12GB RAM.

The quad rear camera setup on Motorola Edge+ includes a 108-megapixel primary camera that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). Further, the camera setup has a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel camera also with OIS support and lastly, a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. For selfies and video chat, the phone carries a 25-megapixel camera, housed inside the hole-punch cutout.

Moreover, the onboard 256GB storage on Motorola Edge+ does not support expansion via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G (NR sub-6GHz), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There's also a massive 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W TurboPower wired charging, 18W wireless charging, and 5W wireless reverse power sharing.

Lastly, the Motorola Edge+ measures 161.1x71.4x9.6mm and weighs 203 grams.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
