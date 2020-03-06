Motorola Edge+ is back in the news and this time for its alleged renders that have popped up online, thanks to a tipster. The latest images of Motorola's rumoured flagship smartphone further cement the presence of speculated curved display with a hole-punch design. Previously, several key specifications of Motorola Edge+ had surfaced online, including Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and 5,170mAh battery. Lenovo-owned Motorola is yet not officially announce anything about the launch of Motorola Edge+.

The latest renders were shared by Pricebaba in partnership with tipster Onleaks and these show a curved waterfall display with a tiny hole-punch cutout on the top left of the smartphone. The report also speculated that this hole-punch to be the smallest seen on any other smartphone. On the corner left rear side, we can see a vertically-stacked triple camera setup with a dual-LED flash unit.

The fingerprint scanner is not visible on the alleged renders of Motorola Edge+, therefore it is presumed that the phone will come with an in-display security scanner. Apart from this, a 3.5mm audio jack is seen on the top while an ejectable SIM card tray, noise-cancelling mic, USB Type-C port, and speaker grill can be spotted at the bottom of the smartphone.

Last month, a tipster had suggested the launch of two more Motorola phones along with Motorola Edge+. These are namely Motorola One Mid and Motorola G8 Power Lite.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Motorola Edge+ will come in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants. The phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and will have a 5,170mAh battery. Moreover, the smartphone is speculated to run Android 10, most likely with a stock interface with a few in-house tweaks.