Motorola Edge+ Alleged Renders Show Curved Waterfall Display With Hole-Punch Design

Motorola is yet to officially say anything about the launch of Motorola Edge+.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 6 March 2020 17:37 IST
Motorola Edge+ Alleged Renders Show Curved Waterfall Display With Hole-Punch Design

Photo Credit: PriceBaba/ OnLeaks

Motorola Edge+ alleged renders show triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • New renders suggest the presence of curved display on the phone
  • Previous leaks hint at 8GB and 12GB RAM variants of the phone
  • Phone is also rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

Motorola Edge+ is back in the news and this time for its alleged renders that have popped up online, thanks to a tipster. The latest images of Motorola's rumoured flagship smartphone further cement the presence of speculated curved display with a hole-punch design. Previously, several key specifications of Motorola Edge+ had surfaced online, including Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and 5,170mAh battery. Lenovo-owned Motorola is yet not officially announce anything about the launch of Motorola Edge+.

The latest renders were shared by Pricebaba in partnership with tipster Onleaks and these show a curved waterfall display with a tiny hole-punch cutout on the top left of the smartphone. The report also speculated that this hole-punch to be the smallest seen on any other smartphone. On the corner left rear side, we can see a vertically-stacked triple camera setup with a dual-LED flash unit.

The fingerprint scanner is not visible on the alleged renders of Motorola Edge+, therefore it is presumed that the phone will come with an in-display security scanner. Apart from this, a 3.5mm audio jack is seen on the top while an ejectable SIM card tray, noise-cancelling mic, USB Type-C port, and speaker grill can be spotted at the bottom of the smartphone.

Last month, a tipster had suggested the launch of two more Motorola phones along with Motorola Edge+. These are namely Motorola One Mid and Motorola G8 Power Lite.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Motorola Edge+ will come in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants. The phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and will have a 5,170mAh battery. Moreover, the smartphone is speculated to run Android 10, most likely with a stock interface with a few in-house tweaks.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Edge Plus, Motorola Edge Plus Specifications, Motorola Edge Plus Price
Infinix S5 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Ladies Up: Netflix Sets March 27 Release Date for All-Women Indian Stand-Up Comedy Special

