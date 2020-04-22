Technology News
Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+ With Curved 90Hz OLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Both the new Motorola phones feature a curved display and dual stereo speakers tuned by Waves.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 22 April 2020 21:37 IST
Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ run stock Android 10

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge+ has a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom output
  • Motorola Edge features a 2x optical zoom telephoto camera
  • Both the phones come with a 25-megapixel front camera

Motorola Edge series is official. After appearing in a tonne of leaks, the flagship Motorola Edge+ and the Motorola Edge mid-ranger have been unveiled. The two new phones flaunt a curved display with hole-punch design and triple rear cameras. Motorola has equipped the two phones with dual stereo speakers tuned by Waves and has also added a host of new customisations and edge screen features to the phones' stock Android 10 interface. The Motorola Edge packs a 64-megapixel main snapper, while the Motorola Edge+ ups the ante with a 108-megapixel primary camera.

Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+ price

The Motorola Edge price has not yet been revealed, while the Motorola Edge+ price has been set at $999 (roughly Rs. 76,400). Motorola Edge+ will be available in Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey colour options. As for the Motorola Edge, it comes in Solar Black and Midnight Magenta shades. The Motorola Edge+ will go on sale from May 14 via Verizon. The Motorola Edge is due to go on sale 'this summer'.

Motorola Edge+ specifications

motorola edge plus body Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge+ comes equipped with an optically stabilised 108-megapixel primary camera

 

Motorola Edge+ is a single-SIM phone that runs Android 10 with a stock flavour. The flagship phone packs a curved 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. It is powered by Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 SoC, ticking alongside 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Interestingly, the Motorola Edge+ retains the 3.5mm headphone jack.

In the imaging department, Motorola has equipped its flagship phone with an optically stabilised 108-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and 0.8-micron pixel size. The main camera is capable of recording 6K videos at 30fps. It is assisted by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and 117-degree field of view. Lastly, there is also an 8-megapixel telephoto camera that comes with OIS support and provides 3x optical zoom output. Motorola has also provided a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. There is a 25-megapixel camera on the front with f/2.0 aperture and 0.9-micron pixel size.

Motorola Edge+ comes equipped with 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging. There is 256GB of non-expandable UFS 3.0 storage on the phone. Connectivity is handled by 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (Wi-Fi 6), GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BDS. Sensors packed inside the phone include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, ambient light, sensor hub, and barometer. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Motorola Edge specifications

motorola edge body Motorola Edge

The standard Motorola Edge features a 64-megapixel primary camera

 

Coming to the Motorola Edge, this one is a dual-SIM (Nano) phone and runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. It features a curved 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and has an IP54 certified build. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC that is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and Adreno 620 GPU to handle graphics.

Motorola Edge features a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and 0.8-micron pixel size. It is accompanied by a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and 117-degree field of view. There is also an 8-megapixel telephoto camera that has an f/2.4 aperture and is capable of delivering 2x optical zoom. Additionally, you will get a ToF sensor on the back. Selfies are taken care of by a 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The new Motorola mid-ranger comes equipped with 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W TurboPower charging tech, but no wireless charging support. There is 128GB onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options on the phone are 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo, and Beidou. Sensors on the Motorola Edge include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, ambient light, and sensor hub. Authentication is handled by an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Software and features

motorola edge plus body charging Motorola

Motorola Edge+ also offers support for reverse wireless charging

 

Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ run stock Android 10, but there are a few add-ons as well. First, Motorola has tried to make the near 90-degree curve somewhat functional. Users can swipe up or down on the edge to check notifications or quickly switch apps. The edge also shows battery charging status and notifications for incoming calls, messages, and alarms. More interestingly, the curved portion of the edge shows two customisable buttons at the top and bottom that can be used as triggers while gaming in landscape mode.

Motorola is also introducing a My UX hub in the Moto app that allows users to customise fonts, colours, icon shapes, and fingerprint sensor animations. One can also create a custom theme that reflects even inside the notification drawer. Another feature that the company is touting for the Motorola Edge series phones is the Waves-tuned dual stereo speakers. Motorola says the Waves MaxxAudio Mobile suite will provide a superior audio output on the two phones.

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
Front Camera 25-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
