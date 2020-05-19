Technology News
Motorola Edge+ With Curved 90Hz Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge+ price in India is set at Rs. 74,999 for the single 12GB RAM variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 May 2020 12:13 IST
Motorola Edge+ comes with an “Endless Edge” display that has HDR10+ support

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge+ will be available for purchase in India from May 26
  • The smartphone was unveiled globally last month
  • Motorola Edge+ comes in two distinct colour variants

Motorola Edge+ has been launched in India as Motorola's latest flagship phone. The smartphone debuted globally last month — alongside the Motorola Edge. It comes with a hole-punch display that has a curved design. Motorola has also provided dual stereo speakers tuned by Waves to deliver an enhanced multimedia experience. Other key highlights of the Motorola Edge+ include 108-megapixel primary shooter and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Also, the Motorola Edge+ runs Android 10 and is touted to be upgradable to Android 12.

Motorola Edge+ price in India, launch offers

The Motorola Edge+ price in India is set at Rs. 74,999 for the single 12GB + 256GB storage variant. The phone comes in Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey colour options. Moreover, it will be available for purchase through Flipkart and major offline retail stores starting May 26. The pre-bookings are now open. 

Launch offers include flat Rs. 7,500 instant discount on purchases made using ICICI bank credit cards on Flipkart. The buyers will get the same amount of cashback on purchasing the phone offline using the ICICI Bank credit cards. The instant discount and cashback will be valid on EMI as well as non-EMI transactions.  

To recall, the Motorola Edge+ debuted in Europe and the US markets last month with a price tag of EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 57,700) and $999 (roughly Rs. 75,600).

Motorola Edge+ specifications, features

The single-SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge+ runs Android 10 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ “Endless Edge” display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The quad rear camera setup includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). Further, the camera setup has a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter that comes with a field of view (FoV) of 117 degrees. You'll also get an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with an f/2.4 aperture and OIS support as well as Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor.

For selfies and video chat, the Motorola Edge+ has a 25-megapixel camera sensor at the front that is coupled with an f/2.0 lens.

The Motorola Edge+ has 256GB of UFS 3.0 onboard storage that doesn't support expansion via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G (NR sub-6GHz), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. Further, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Motorola has provided a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W TurboPower wired charging, 18W wireless charging, and 5W wireless reverse power sharing. Besides, the phone measures 161.1x71.4x9.6mm and weighs 203 grams.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

