Details regarding three unreleased Motorola smartphones have surfaced online, courtesy of a tipster. The alleged names of these three Motorola handsets are — Motorola Edge+, Motorola One Mid, and Motorola G8 Power Lite. Out of these three phones, the Motorola Edge+ is speculated to be Motorola's first true flagship phone ever since the Motorola Z3. The other two phones, i.e. the Motorola One Mid and the Motorola G8 Power will be mid-range offerings from the company.

Mishaal Rahman from XDA-Developers shared the alleged marketing logo for the Motorola Edge+ smartphone in a tweet. This is not the first time we are hearing about the Motorola Edge+, the Edge+ branding was tipped in earlier January by tipster Evan Blass.

Motorola Edge+ Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing

Getting back to the Motorola Edge+ specifications, the phone is said to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) curved display at the front that will have a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is tipped to come with the Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB RAM. In addition to this, the Motorola Edge+ will also reportedly be rocking a battery that will have a capacity of over 5,000mAh (maybe 5,170mAh) under the hood. Lastly, this smartphone will be offered on Verizon in the US and internationally.

In another tweet, Rahman also posted alleged details regarding two unreleased mid-range Motorola smartphones. The first one being the Motorola One Mid, which is said to feature a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display at the front, most likely an LCD panel, considering this is a mid-range device. Additionally, the device will reportedly be rocking the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and 4,000mAh battery, under the hood. As for the second phone in the tweet, the Motorola G8 Power Lite, the only details mentioned is that this phone is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery and it will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC.

Given all the three phones are still unreleased and the company is yet to say anything official. We'll advise you to take all of this information with a healthy grain of salt.