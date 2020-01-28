Technology News
Motorola Edge+ Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing, Launch Expected on February 23

Motorola Edge+ is expected to run on Android 10 and feature 12GB of RAM.

By | Updated: 28 January 2020 14:14 IST
Motorola Edge+ could be a flagship phone from the Lenovo-owned brand

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge+ is listed running on an octa-core processor
  • The processor make is a mystery right now
  • The phone is also tipped to feature a hole-punch display

Motorola is believed to be working on a new smartphone that may be launched as Motorola Edge+. The phone was first tipped by Evan Blass last week and now it has seemingly popped up in the database of benchmark Geekbench. The listing doesn't indicate much but it has hinted some of the specifications of the phone. Earlier, Blass had claimed that Motorola Edge+ will be launched by the company on Verizon in the US and it will carry a hole-punch display design. Separately, Motorola has reportedly sent out invites for a press event on February 23 where Motorola Edge+ is expected.

As per the Motorola Edge+ Geekbench listing, the phone is expected to run Android 10 and it will be powered by an octa-core processor with base clock rate of 1.8GHz. Addition, Geekbench has listed 'burton' as motherboard and this is the first time, we are seeing burton codename for an SoC. So, the exact brand of the SoC remains a mystery for now. Additionally, the listed noted the presence of 12GB of RAM on the phone. There could be top-end variant but at least one variant is now likely to feature 12GB of RAM.

Separately, Pocket Lint is reporting that Motorola is hosting a press event on the evening on February 23 on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress 2020. The invite tells the attendees that it will keep them on the “edge” of their seat, indicating the launch of Motorola Edge+. The invite doesn't indicate anything else, however as always, we will be present at MWC to bring all the information from the Motorola launch.

Apart from the specifications hinted by Geekbench, there are no other details available about the upcoming Motorola smartphone right now. Hopefully we will see more leaks in the run up to the phone's launch.

Comments

Further reading: Motorola Edge Plus, Motorola Edge Plus Specifications, Motorola, Geekbench
