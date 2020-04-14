Technology News
loading

Motorola Flagship Launch Set for April 22, Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ Expected

The Motorola launch will take place online at 11am CDT (9:30pm IST) on April 22.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 April 2020 11:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola Flagship Launch Set for April 22, Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ Expected

Photo Credit: PriceBaba/ OnLeaks

Motorola Edge+ is rumoured to debut with a dual curved-edge display

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge+ would come with a “waterfall” display
  • Motorola originally scheduled the launch for February 23
  • Motorola Edge+ is likely to be accompanied with Motorola Edge

Motorola is hosting its flagship launch on April 22 where the much-rumoured Motorola Edge+ is expected to finally debut. The Lenovo-owned company released a teaser video on Twitter that gives a glimpse of the curved “waterfall” display. In addition to the Motorola Edge+, Motorola Edge is also expected be unveiled with slightly toned-down specifications than the flagship model. Both the Motorola Edge+ and Motorola Edge are speculated to come with 5G support.

As per the official teaser released by Motorola, the launch will take place online at 11am CDT (9:30pm IST) on April 22. It suggests the debut of the Motorola Edge and Edge+ by saying, “Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent.” The word “E-vent” specifically hints at the arrival of both new Motorola Edge-series smartphones.

The video posted alongside the launch details shows the waterfall display that is rumoured to be a part on the Motorola Edge+ along with a 90-degree curved edge design.

 

Having said that, Motorola hasn't yet confirmed the name of its next-generation flagship through an official channel. The rumour mill, however, has suggested that the Motorola Edge+ will be the showstopper — in addition to the Motorola Edge as its toned down variant.

The flagship launch by Motorola was originally scheduled in Barcelona for February 23, on the sidelines of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. However, the company had to delay launch due to the coronavirus outbreak that resulted in the closure of the trade show.

Motorola Edge+ specifications (rumoured)

The Motorola Edge+ is said to come with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display along with a hole-punch design. Under the hood, the phone would have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It is also rumoured to have a 5,170mAh battery and run Android 10 out-of-the-box. Furthermore, some renders have suggested a triple rear camera setup on the Motorola Edge+ that would include a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

Motorola Edge specifications (rumoured)

In addition to the Motorola Edge+, the Motorola Edge is said to come with a curved 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display. The phone will come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or Snapdragon 765G SoC along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, according to recent reports. It is also rumoured to come with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor and run on Android 10.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Edge Plus specifications, Motorola Edge Plus, Motorola Edge specifications, Motorola Edge, Motorola
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Lenovo A7 With Dual Rear Cameras, Unisoc SC9863A SoC Revealed: What We Know Right Now
eBay's New CEO Jamie Iannone to Come From Walmart

Related Stories

Motorola Flagship Launch Set for April 22, Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ Expected
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Swiggy New ‘Grocery Tab’ Launched in 125 Cities, Offers 2-Hour Delivery
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Realme Smart TV Remote Control Gets Bluetooth Certification
  4. Joker Is Out Next Week on Prime Video in India
  5. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  6. Best Zombie Pandemic Movies on Streaming in India
  7. Google Phone App Can be Installed on Non-Pixel Phones
  8. Apple Likely to Launch iPhone SE 2020 'Next Week': Report
  9. WhatsApp Changes Rules for Forwards to Check Misinformation
  10. Singapore Stops Teachers Using Zoom App After 'Very Serious Incidents'
#Latest Stories
  1. Google India Announces Steps to Help Combat COVID-19 Misinformation
  2. eBay's New CEO Jamie Iannone to Come From Walmart
  3. Motorola Flagship Launch Set for April 22, Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ Expected
  4. Lenovo A7 With Dual Rear Cameras, Unisoc SC9863A SoC Revealed: What We Know Right Now
  5. Joker Out April 20 on Amazon Prime Video in India
  6. Quibi Reports 1.7 Million Downloads in First Week, Will Soon Support TV Casting
  7. Amazon Fills 100,000 Jobs in the US to Meet Demand From Coronavirus Outbreak, Will Add 75,000 More
  8. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications
  9. Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Teased to Feature Staggering 90W Fast Charging Support
  10. Google Phone App Shows Up on Play Store, Can Be Installed on Non-Pixel Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com