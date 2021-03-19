Motorola Edge+ has finally received its Android 11 update. Motorola, along with carrier Verizon Wireless, has brought the Android 11 update to its Edge+ smartphone six months after the release of Android 11 by Google. The flagship smartphone received alongside has received a new security patch - its first since December. The new Android version will mark the first major OS update for the smartphone since its launch last year.

According to a post on Verizon's website, Motorola is rolling out the phone's stable Android 11 update the US. For now, there has been no information regarding the rollout plans for other regions. The update, with the build number RPB31.Q1-19-19-11-2-1 bundled with February 2021 Android security patch, will give the Motorola Edge+ some new features of Android 11. Users will now be able to use Bubbles on the lock screen for the messaging app, easy connectivity features for smart home devices, and improved privacy settings.

Additionally, the update will also fix major issues like the inability to call or use data when on 5G network and incorrectly measuring data usage while being on mobile hotspot or USB tethering. To install the update, follow the instructions if you've received a notification for the release. Otherwise, visit Settings > About phone > System updates > and tap "Yes, I'm in" to start downloading an available update.

We can expect regions other than the US to start receiving the update in the coming weeks. Motorola Edge+ is the company's most recent flagship smartphone in India, and it was launched in May 2020. It is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC that is paired with an Adreno 650GPU and is bundled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It also comes equipped with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ “Endless Edge” display that supports HDR10+ and has a 90Hz refresh rate. At the back it has quad camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary lens, and it runs off a 5,000mAh battery.

The company also recently updated its Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power smartphones, with both of them receiving stable Android 11 updates. The update also came with the February 2021 Android security patch.

Are AmazonBasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.