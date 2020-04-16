Technology News
Motorola Edge Leaked Live Image Tips Triple Rear Cameras With 64-Megapixel Main Shooter

Motorola Edge is also tipped to carry a 16-megapixel secondary camera and an 8-megapixel AI third camera sensor.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 April 2020 14:12 IST
Motorola Edge Leaked Live Image Tips Triple Rear Cameras With 64-Megapixel Main Shooter

Photo Credit: Pricebaba/ Ishan Agarwal

Motorola Edge is expected to launch April 22

  • Motorola Edge is tipped to arrive in a glossy burgundy finish
  • The launch event is slated to begin at 9.30pm IST on April 22
  • Motorola Edge+ with Snapdragon 865 SoC tipped to launch alongside

The new Motorola Edge series is expected to launch on April 22, and leaks about the lineup have now started to pick up pace. After surfacing on Geekbench, the Motorola Edge has now leaked in a live image online. The image shows the rear panel of the Motorola Edge phone. It tips a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically and placed on the top left corner. The Lenovo-owned company is expected to unveil the Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+, as a part of the Edge series.

Pricebaba has shared a new live image of the Motorola Edge phone in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal. The rear panel leak shows a glossy burgundy gradient finish and triple rear cameras. Below the camera setup sits a laser autofocus sensor. The rear camera setup has tiny inscription that gives out details about the camera specifications. The Motorola Edge is tipped to sport a 64-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel secondary camera, and an 8-megapixel AI third camera sensor. The dual-LED flash sits next to the camera setup, and the Motorola logo is placed top-centre. The image suggests that the phone will include power button and volume rocker on the right side.

A recent Geekbench listing had suggested that the Motorola Edge will pack 6GB RAM, and run on Android 10. It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 765 or Snapdragon 765G SoC. The phone is expected to feature a curved 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display. The Motorola Edge+, on the other hand, is reported to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Soc and pack up to 12GB RAM. The launch event is set to begin at 11am CDT (9:30pm IST) on April 22 i.e. Wednesday.

Aarogya Setu: NITI Aayog Defends the App Against the Criticism of Privacy Groups
Xiaomi Teases Launch of Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India on Friday
