Technology News
loading

Motorola Edge Lite With Snapdragon 765G SoC to Launch Soon: Report

Motorola Edge Lite was reportedly spotted on US FCC website with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 June 2020 14:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola Edge Lite With Snapdragon 765G SoC to Launch Soon: Report

Motorola Edge+ comes with 5G support

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge Lite may be in the works
  • It is said to be a mid-tier entry in the Motorola Edge lineup
  • Motorola Edge Lite is expected to come out soon

Motorola Edge Lite is reportedly in the works and is said to be a toned-down version of the Motorola Edge that was launched in India last month. A report states that the Motorola Edge Lite could carry the Snapdragon 765G SoC or the Snapdragon 730G SoC. It adds that the model number for the rumoured phone is XT2075 and that it will be launched soon. Further, a phone with model number XT2075-3 was spotted on the US FCC website as well as on a European retail website.

According to the report by Pricebaba in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, Motorola is working on a toned-down version of its flagship Motorola Edge series that will be called Motorola Edge Lite. Citing sources, the publication states that the phone will be launched soon, with no timeline or date. It also does not state whether it will be launching in India or have a global launch before it comes to the country. The Motorola Edge Lite is said to come with either the Snapdragon 730G or Snapdragon 765G processor, making the rumoured phone a mid-tier offering. The report claims that the model number of this rumoured phone is XT2075.

Additionally, a phone with model number XT2075-3 was spotted in an FCC certification by tipster Mukul Sharma. The listing showed the phone will have 5G support and come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This suggests that the Motorola Edge Lite will come with 5G support, just like the Edge+, suggesting the presence of Snapdragon 765G SoC.

As of now, Motorola has not shared any information about a Motorola Edge Lite, but if this piece of information turns out to be true, the phone will definitely be cheaper than the flagship Edge+ and even the Motorola Edge, which is yet to make its way to India.

The Motorola Edge+ was launched in India exactly a month ago at Rs. 74,999 for the single 12GB + 256GB storage variant. It is available for purchase through Flipkart in Smokey Sangria and Thunder Grey colour options. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC and features a curved display with HDR10+ support and 90Hz refresh rate.

 

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Edge Lite, Motorola Edge Plus
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Solar Eclipse 2020 on June 21: When Are the Next Lunar, Solar Eclipses in 2020

Related Stories

Motorola Edge Lite With Snapdragon 765G SoC to Launch Soon: Report
Comment
Read in: हिंदी தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Micromax to Launch 3 New Smartphone Models in India
  2. Asus ZenFone 7 May Come With 16GB of RAM and Snapdragon 865 SoC
  3. June 21 Will Bring the First Annular Solar Eclipse of 2020: What's Next
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  5. Samsung Galaxy A21s With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched in India
  6. Wired vs Wireless Headphones: Why the Choice Isn’t Simple
  7. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  8. Motorola One Fusion+ First Impressions
  9. TCL 2020 QLED 4K, 8K Android TV Ranges Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to Come With 60Hz Display, Tipster Claims
#Latest Stories
  1. Dish TV, D2h Remove Lock-in Periods for Individual Channels, Channel Packs, Bouquets
  2. Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Spotted on European Certification Site: Report
  3. Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite With 5100mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in Spain: Price, Specifications
  4. Solar Eclipse 2020 on June 21: When Are the Next Lunar, Solar Eclipses in 2020
  5. Motorola One Fusion With Snapdragon 710 Spotted in Google Play Listing: Report
  6. Lava Z66 Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing, 3GB RAM Spotted
  7. Motorola Edge Lite With Snapdragon 765G SoC to Launch Soon: Report
  8. Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Twitter Labels Trump's Tweet as 'Manipulated Media'
  10. Realme Buds Q to Launch in India on June 25 on Flipkart
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com