Motorola is reportedly hosting an event on July 7 to unveil new smartphones including the Motorola One Fusion and Motorola Edge Lite. The company launched the flagship Motorola Edge+ in India in May and the Motorola One Fusion+ was introduced in the country earlier this month. More details about the Motorola event are expected from the company in the coming days.

According to a report by GSMArena, the Motorola event will take place on July 7 at 3pm CET (6:30pm IST). The company will likely unveil Motorola One Fusion and the Motorola Edge Lite at the event.

Motorola One Fusion specifications (expected)

Motorola One Fusion phone was reportedly spotted in a Google Play Console listing, last week. The listing hints at some of the specifications of the rumoured phone including Android 10, a 720x1600 pixels resolution display, and 4GB RAM. The Motorola One Fusion is rumoured to pack octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with two Kryo 360 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six Kryo 360 cores clocked at 1.7GHz. The camera details and the pricing of the phone are unclear.

Meanwhile, Motorola One Fusion+ was launched in India earlier in June for Rs. 16,999. The phone carries a quad camera setup at the back and pop-up camera for selfies and video calling. The phone comes with a 5000mAh battery as well as Snapdragon 730G SoC.

Motorola Edge Lite specifications (expected)

Motorola Edge Lite is said to be a toned-down version of the Motorola Edge that made its debut in April.

The phone will reportedly come with 5G support, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Motorola Edge Lite is also rumoured to be powered by Snapdragon 730G SoC or Snapdragon 765G SoC. It will likely come with the model number XT2075.

Currently, the Motorola Edge+ is available in India for Rs. 74,999.

