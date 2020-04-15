Motorola Edge Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch, 6GB RAM Tipped

Motorola Edge has surfaced on Geekbench ahead of its expected launch next week. The listing suggests key information about the phone, including its RAM and software. The Motorola Edge is reported to launch on April 22, alongside the premium Motorola Edge+. The Edge+ is expected to be a flagship-grade device powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Motorola Edge+ cropped up on Geekbench a while ago, and now the Motorola Edge has also surfaced. Past reports suggest that the Motorola Edge+ will house a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel main camera.

As per the recent Geekbench listing, the Motorola Edge is likely to pack 6GB RAM and run on Android 10. The phone is listed to be powered by a 1.8GHz Qualcomm octa-core processor, and previous leaks claim that it may be the Snapdragon 765 or Snapdragon 765G SoC. The Motorola Edge phone achieved a single-core score of 505 points, and a multi-core score of 1,410 points.

To recall, the Motorola Edge+ Geekbench listing had tipped 12GB RAM and a 1.8GHz octa-core processor.

The Motorola flagship launch event on April 22 will be held online at 11am CDT (9:30pm IST). The Motorola Edge+ is expected to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display along with a hole-punch design. It is also rumoured to have a 5,170mAh battery. The Motorola Edge, on the other hand, is tipped to feature a curved 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display. The phone is expected to offer 128GB of onboard storage, and is also rumoured to come with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor.