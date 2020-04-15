Technology News
loading

Motorola Edge Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch, 6GB RAM Tipped

Motorola Edge is expected to be joined by Motorola Edge+ at next week’s launch.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 April 2020 11:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola Edge Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch, 6GB RAM Tipped

Photo Credit: Geekbench

Motorola Edge series is expected to be launched on April 22

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge is rumoured to feature a 48-megapixel main camera
  • Edge+ is expected to pack up to 12GB RAM, feature hole-punch design
  • Motorola Edge+ is rumoured to feature a 108-megapixel main camera

Motorola Edge has surfaced on Geekbench ahead of its expected launch next week. The listing suggests key information about the phone, including its RAM and software. The Motorola Edge is reported to launch on April 22, alongside the premium Motorola Edge+. The Edge+ is expected to be a flagship-grade device powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Motorola Edge+ cropped up on Geekbench a while ago, and now the Motorola Edge has also surfaced. Past reports suggest that the Motorola Edge+ will house a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel main camera.

As per the recent Geekbench listing, the Motorola Edge is likely to pack 6GB RAM and run on Android 10. The phone is listed to be powered by a 1.8GHz Qualcomm octa-core processor, and previous leaks claim that it may be the Snapdragon 765 or Snapdragon 765G SoC. The Motorola Edge phone achieved a single-core score of 505 points, and a multi-core score of 1,410 points.

To recall, the Motorola Edge+ Geekbench listing had tipped 12GB RAM and a 1.8GHz octa-core processor.

The Motorola flagship launch event on April 22 will be held online at 11am CDT (9:30pm IST). The Motorola Edge+ is expected to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display along with a hole-punch design. It is also rumoured to have a 5,170mAh battery. The Motorola Edge, on the other hand, is tipped to feature a curved 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display. The phone is expected to offer 128GB of onboard storage, and is also rumoured to come with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge Specifications, Android 10, Geekbench
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Standard Chartered Chief Tells Employees to Stay Off Zoom, Google Hangouts
Mrs. Serial Killer Release Date: Netflix’s Jacqueline Fernandez Movie Out May 1

Related Stories

Motorola Edge Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch, 6GB RAM Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  3. Tata Sky Broadband Introduces 1500GB FUP Cap on Unlimited Plans
  4. Swiggy New ‘Grocery Tab’ Launched in 125 Cities, Offers 2-Hour Delivery
  5. Google's Latest Doodle in India Is a Thank You to Coronavirus Helpers
  6. PM Modi Encourages Citizens to Download Aarogya Setu App
  7. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus Price Leaked Hours Before Launch
  8. Aarogya Setu App Hits 5 Crore Users in 13 Days of Launch
  9. Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT Wireless Earphones Review
  10. Joker Is Out Next Week on Prime Video in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Mrs. Serial Killer Release Date: Netflix’s Jacqueline Fernandez Movie Out May 1
  2. Motorola Edge Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch, 6GB RAM Tipped
  3. Standard Chartered Chief Tells Employees to Stay Off Zoom, Google Hangouts
  4. Dune First Look Shows Off Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, and More in Photos
  5. Aarogya Setu App Hits 5 Crore Users in 13 Days of Launch
  6. Apple Maps Data Shows How Coronavirus Lockdowns Affect Movement
  7. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Unveiled: Price, Specifications
  8. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z With 20-Hour Battery Life Launched
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: Price, Specifications Compared
  10. OnePlus 8 Launch Price Leaked: Retailer Listing Confirms Models, Colours Hours Before Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com