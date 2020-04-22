Motorola is set to host a launch event for its flagship phone today. Last week, the company shared a teaser for the launch with a short clip giving us a 6-second glimpse at what we can expect from the event. At the event, which will be streamed online, Motorola is expected to unveil two flagship smartphones called the Motorola Edge+ and Motorola Edge. The alleged specifications and design of the two phones has been previously tipped through multiple online listings that give us an idea of what we can expect from the flagship phones.

Motorola flagship launch: How to watch livestream?

Motorola will livestream the launch of the two expected smartphones owing to the coronavirus pandemic. While the company's teaser from last week doesn't state where the livestream can be viewed, Motorola's blog has been updated for the same with the “Add to Calendar” option. The stream will commence at 11am CDT (9:30pm IST) today and is likely to show up on the official blog. The company is expected to share more details prior to the stream.

Motorola Edge+ specifications (expected)

Motorola Edge+ is expected to come with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 440ppi pixel density. The phone may be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and come with 12GB of RAM. This RAM variant may be one of the configurations the Motorola Edge+ will be available in.

In terms of cameras, the phone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup, out of which the primary shooter may include a 108-megapixel sensor. A front panel image showed the Motorola Edge+ will have a single hole-punch camera on the top left corner of the screen. The battery capacity is rumoured to be 5,170mAh and the Motorola Edge+ may come with Android 10 out of the box.

Motorola Edge specifications (expected)

The Motorola Edge is expected be the toned-down variant of the Edge+. However, it is expected to come with the same screen specifications including the size, resolution, and pixel density as the Motorola Edge+. The Motorola Edge will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. Again, this might be one of the RAM variants for the phone.

An alleged live image for the Motorola Edge that surfaced online highlighted a triple rear camera setup. The primary is expected to include a 64-megapixel sensor with the secondary being a 16-megapixel camera, and the tertiary shooter packing an 8-megapixel sensor. The image also shows a laser autofocus sensor below the third camera.

Both the Motorola Edge+ and the Motorola Edge may have curved screens as well as curved back panels.

