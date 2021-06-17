Technology News
Motorola Edge Berlin, Berlin NA, Kyoto, Pstar Specifications Tipped; Could Be Motorola Edge, Edge+ Successors

Motorola Edge Berlin and Motorola Edge Berlin NA may come with triple rear camera setups but with different sensors.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 June 2021 18:33 IST
Motorola Edge and Edge+ are flagship offerings from the company

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge Berlin, Berlin NA may carry 108-megapixel primary camera
  • Motorola Edge Pstar could come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Motorola Edge Kyoto will likely be the cheapest model in the series

Motorola Edge Berlin, Motorola Edge Berlin NA, Motorola Edge Kyoto, and Motorola Edge Pstar are speculated to be codenames for upcoming smartphones from the Lenovo-owned company. These are said to be the successors to Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ from April last year. Now, a publication has shared some specifications for these models, suggesting that Motorola Edge Berlin will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC while Motorola Edge Pstar could be powered by either the Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Motorola Edge Berlin, Motorola Edge Berlin NA specifications

According to German publication Techniknews, Motorola Edge Berlin is the European model while Motorola Edge Berlin NA is the North American model. They are expected to come in Emerald, Stout, and White colour options. Both phones may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. They could come with 6GB and 8GB RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage. The Motorola Edge Berlin and Edge Berlin NA are expected to come with triple rear cameras with both of them sporting 108-megapixel S5KHM2 primary lenses. The European model may come with a 16-megapixel secondary shooter and an 8-megapixel tertiary camera sensor. The North American model may come with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. At the front, both models are expected to carry 32-megapixel selfie shooters.

Motorola Edge Pstar specifications

The publication states this smartphone carries model number XT2153 and may be offered in Black, Blue, and White colours. It may be powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC or the Snapdragon 870 SoC. It will include the X55 5G modem. It is expected to come with 6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB of storage. In terms of optics, it may carry the same triple rear camera setup as the European Motorola Edge Berlin. At the front, Motorola Edge Pstar could come with either a 16-megapixel or a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Motorola Edge Kyoto specifications

This model is speculated to be the cheapest in the series. There is very little information available about the rumoured Motorola Edge Kyoto but the publication states it will carry the same 108-megapixel as the other two models. There may be a 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. For selfies, this model could come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

It should be noted that Motorola has not shared any official information on the aforementioned smartphone models so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Motorola Edge Berlin, Motorola Edge Berlin NA, Motorola Edge Pstar, Motorola Edge Kyoto, Motorola, Lenovo, Motorola Edge Berlin Specifications, Motorola Edge Pstar Specifications, Motorola Edge Kyoto Specifications
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
