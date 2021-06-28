Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Berlin, Berlin NA, Kyoto, PStar Specifications Leaked; Expected to Be Edge 20 Series: Report

Motorola Berlin, Berlin NA, Kyoto, PStar Specifications Leaked; Expected to Be Edge 20 Series: Report

Motorola Edge Kyoto could be launched as Motorola Edge 20 Lite.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 28 June 2021 12:22 IST
Motorola Berlin, Berlin NA, Kyoto, PStar Specifications Leaked; Expected to Be Edge 20 Series: Report

Motorola Edge (left) and Motorola Edge+ feature 90Hz display

Highlights
  • Motorola may launch all these smartphones under the Edge 20 moniker
  • All smartphones may sport a triple rear camera with 108-megapixel sensors
  • Motorola Edge 20 series may run Android 11

Motorola Edge Berlin, Motorola Edge Berlin NA, Motorola Edge Kyoto, and Motorola Edge PStar — speculated to be the upcoming smartphones from Lenovo-owned company — have had their complete specifications leaked. The upcoming smartphones are expected to be the successors of Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ from last year. Motorola Edge Kyoto has recently been tipped to be called Motorola Edge 20 Lite when it launches in the market. Based on this, it is being speculated that the rest of the three smartphones may be the Edge 20 series.

Notable tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) recently tweeted the complete specifications of the four upcoming smartphones from Motorola. The tweet was first spotted by Gizmochina.

Motorola Edge Berlin, Motorola Edge Berlin NA specifications (expected)

The new leak tips that while Motorola Edge Berlin would have a global release, Motorola Edge Berlin NA will be specific to North American markets. The latter will also be allegedly exclusive on Verizon. Both smartphones are expected to share a variety of specifications — Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, triple rear camera with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens with macro mode, a 3X-zoom 8-megapixel telephoto lens, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and may run Android 11.

Motorola Edge Berlin may sport a 6.67-inch (2,400x1,080 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. On the other hand, Motorola Edge Berlin NA could sport a 6.78-inch (2,460x1,080 pixels) full-HD display with 120Hz refresh rate a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The global Edge Berlin smartphone may come with a 4,000mAh battery while the Edge Berlin NA may sport a 5,000mAh battery. Both smartphones may feature a mono speaker setup but the global Edge Berlin could get a dedicated Google Assistant button. Additionally, the leak only shows the colours of the global Edge Berlin smartphone — Emerald, Stout, and White.

Motorola Edge Kyoto specifications (expected)

Another recent tweet by Blass shows that the upcoming Edge Kyoto could be launched with the Edge 20 Lite moniker. The smartphone is expected to launch for the Indian as well as global markets. It may run Android 11 and could sport a 90Hz refresh rate display (2,400x1,080 pixels) with a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and may get 128GB of onboard storage.

The Edge Kyoto may also sport a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone may come with a 16-megapixel primary sensor. Motorola may pack a 5,000mAh battery in the Edge Kyoto and it may come with a dedicated Google Assistant button. The smartphone may be offered in two colour options — Cosmo and Iron.

Motorola Edge PStar specifications (expected)

The leak shows that Motorola Edge PStar could be offered in India, Asia, Australia, Europe, and Latin America. It may run Android 11 and could sport a 6.67-inch (2,400x1,080 pixels) full-HD display with 120Hz display and a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC and may come with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM. Motorola is expected to pack either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

The Edge PStar is expected to sport a triple rear camera with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens with macro mode, and a 5X-Zoom 8-megapixel telephoto lens. Selfies and video calls are expected to be handled by a 16-megapixel sensor for the Chinese market and a 32-megapixel sensor for global market. It may pack a 4,500mAh battery and may be offered in Black, Blue, and White colour options. Motorola may also provide a mono speaker, a dedicated Google Assistant button, a display output, and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Edge Berlin, Motorola Edge Berlin NA, Motorola Edge Pstar, Motorola Edge Kyoto, Motorola, Lenovo, Motorola Edge Berlin Specifications, Motorola Edge Berlin NA Specifications, Motorola Edge Pstar Specifications, Motorola Edge Kyoto Specifications, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, Android 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Facebook, Google Hearing on Safeguarding Users’ Rights to Be Held on June 29 by Parliament Committee on IT

Related Stories

Motorola Berlin, Berlin NA, Kyoto, PStar Specifications Leaked; Expected to Be Edge 20 Series: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10T With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched
  2. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  3. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  4. Here's Why Man Who Became Dogecoin Millionaire in 2 Months Still Won't Sell
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India
  7. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  8. Realme C11 (2021) Budget Smartphone With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Mi Watch Revolve Price Cut Ahead of Mi Watch Revolve Active India Launch
  10. Rick and Morty Season 5 India Release Date Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Buying Frenzy: Even Gold-Obsessed Indians Are Now Pouring Billions Into Cryptocurrencies
  2. Motorola Berlin, Berlin NA, Kyoto, PStar Specifications Leaked; Expected to Be Edge 20 Series: Report
  3. Facebook, Google Hearing on Safeguarding Users’ Rights to Be Held on June 29 by Parliament Committee on IT
  4. FAU-G Multiplayer 5v5 Team Deathmatch Released in Closed Beta on Google Play With Limited Slots
  5. Samsung to Host Its MWC 2021 Virtual Event Today: How to Watch Live, What to Expect
  6. IBM Broadens 5G Deals With Verizon, Telefonica With Cloud and AI
  7. Redmi Note 10T With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy M32 to Go on First Sale Today: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
  9. Tesla to 'Recall' Over 285,000 Cars in China Due to Faulty Software
  10. Vivo X60t Pro+ With Periscope Lens, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com