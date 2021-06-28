Motorola Edge Berlin, Motorola Edge Berlin NA, Motorola Edge Kyoto, and Motorola Edge PStar — speculated to be the upcoming smartphones from Lenovo-owned company — have had their complete specifications leaked. The upcoming smartphones are expected to be the successors of Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ from last year. Motorola Edge Kyoto has recently been tipped to be called Motorola Edge 20 Lite when it launches in the market. Based on this, it is being speculated that the rest of the three smartphones may be the Edge 20 series.

Notable tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) recently tweeted the complete specifications of the four upcoming smartphones from Motorola. The tweet was first spotted by Gizmochina.

Motorola Edge Berlin, Motorola Edge Berlin NA specifications (expected)

The new leak tips that while Motorola Edge Berlin would have a global release, Motorola Edge Berlin NA will be specific to North American markets. The latter will also be allegedly exclusive on Verizon. Both smartphones are expected to share a variety of specifications — Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, triple rear camera with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens with macro mode, a 3X-zoom 8-megapixel telephoto lens, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and may run Android 11.

Motorola Edge Berlin may sport a 6.67-inch (2,400x1,080 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. On the other hand, Motorola Edge Berlin NA could sport a 6.78-inch (2,460x1,080 pixels) full-HD display with 120Hz refresh rate a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The global Edge Berlin smartphone may come with a 4,000mAh battery while the Edge Berlin NA may sport a 5,000mAh battery. Both smartphones may feature a mono speaker setup but the global Edge Berlin could get a dedicated Google Assistant button. Additionally, the leak only shows the colours of the global Edge Berlin smartphone — Emerald, Stout, and White.

Motorola Edge Kyoto specifications (expected)

Another recent tweet by Blass shows that the upcoming Edge Kyoto could be launched with the Edge 20 Lite moniker. The smartphone is expected to launch for the Indian as well as global markets. It may run Android 11 and could sport a 90Hz refresh rate display (2,400x1,080 pixels) with a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and may get 128GB of onboard storage.

The Edge Kyoto may also sport a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone may come with a 16-megapixel primary sensor. Motorola may pack a 5,000mAh battery in the Edge Kyoto and it may come with a dedicated Google Assistant button. The smartphone may be offered in two colour options — Cosmo and Iron.

Motorola Edge PStar specifications (expected)

The leak shows that Motorola Edge PStar could be offered in India, Asia, Australia, Europe, and Latin America. It may run Android 11 and could sport a 6.67-inch (2,400x1,080 pixels) full-HD display with 120Hz display and a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC and may come with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM. Motorola is expected to pack either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

The Edge PStar is expected to sport a triple rear camera with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens with macro mode, and a 5X-Zoom 8-megapixel telephoto lens. Selfies and video calls are expected to be handled by a 16-megapixel sensor for the Chinese market and a 32-megapixel sensor for global market. It may pack a 4,500mAh battery and may be offered in Black, Blue, and White colour options. Motorola may also provide a mono speaker, a dedicated Google Assistant button, a display output, and an under-display fingerprint scanner.