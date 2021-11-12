Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Renders Surface Online; Shows Hole Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Renders Surface Online; Shows Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is expected to feature triple rear cameras.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 12 November 2021 11:17 IST
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Renders Surface Online; Shows Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ @OnLeaks

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is said to feature a Google Assistant button and fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is expected to launch in two colour options
  • Motorola Edge 30 Ultra could launch as Moto Edge X in China
  • Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is seen to feature triple rear cameras

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launch could be just around the corner, as renders of the smartphone have surface online, hinting at some key specifications and expected design. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is reportedly expected to be launched as Moto Edge X in the China market. The tipped images mostly fall in line with all the past leaks and speculations that have cropped up around the smartphone. The leaked renders of Motorola Edge 30 Ultra show a hole-punch design for the selfie camera. The handset is also seen to carry an in-display fingerprint sensor and a triple camera module on the back.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, aka Moto Edge X, were seen in renders shared by known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with 91Mobiles. As mentioned, the leaked renders show the handset in Blue and Grey colours. Motorola is likely to introduce the Edge 30 Ultra in more colour options. The upcoming Motorola handset is seen sporting a hole-punch display with slim bezels and flat edges. The power button is seen on the left spine of the phone, while the volume rocker is on the right side. The smartphone is expected to feature a Google Assistant button and a fingerprint sensor as well. Furthermore, a microphone, a speaker grille, and a USB Type-C port are seen at the bottom.

When it comes to optics, the leaked renders show that the phone may come with a triple rear camera setup, which corroborates past leaks. A rectangular module is shown to house the rear cameras along with an LED flash and a noise-cancelling microphone. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is said to measure 163.1x76.5x8.8mm (10mm including the rear camera bump).

Previous leaks suggested that Motorola Edge X could feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and HDR10+ support. It is tipped to pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset and is said to come in two RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. It may run on Android 12. The phone's triple camera system is tipped to include two 50-megapixel snappers and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone is expected to get a 60-megapixel shooter. The upcoming Motorola handset is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Edge X, Motorola Edge X Specifications, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Universal Music Is Creating an NFT Super Group: All You Need to Know
SMIC Says Vice-Chairman Chiang Shang-Yi Has Resigned Months After Chairman’s Exit

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Renders Surface Online; Shows Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Spots Something 'No One's Ever Seen'
  2. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  3. Red Notice Movie Review: A Criminal Waste of Money
  4. Redmi Note 11 Series May Come in Global Markets With Snapdragon SoCs
  5. Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  6. Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) Review: A Rare Beast
  7. WhatsApp Rolling Out New UI for Contact, Group Info: Report
  8. PUBG: New State Bricking Some Android Devices
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Blast Victim Reportedly Receives Refund From Company
#Latest Stories
  1. Moon Fragment Orbiting Sun Along With Earth Only Miles Away From Our Planet, Scientists Say
  2. Paytm Shares Priced at Rs. 2,150, at Top of Range, in Rs. 18,300-Crore IPO
  3. JioBook Specifications Tipped via Alleged Geekbench Listing Includes MediaTek MT8788 SoC, 2GB RAM
  4. Redmi 9A, Redmi 9A Sport Price in India Hiked, Xiaomi Calls It ‘Inevitable’
  5. SMIC Says Vice-Chairman Chiang Shang-Yi Has Resigned Months After Chairman’s Exit
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Renders Surface Online; Shows Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras
  7. Bitcoin Marginally Up, Crypto Coins Including Ether, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Continue Surge
  8. Universal Music Is Creating an NFT Super Group: All You Need to Know
  9. Spotify Buys Audio Tech Firm Findaway to Bolster Audiobooks Business
  10. Huawei, ZTE to Face Tightened Restrictions as US President Joe Biden Signs Legislation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com