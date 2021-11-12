Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launch could be just around the corner, as renders of the smartphone have surface online, hinting at some key specifications and expected design. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is reportedly expected to be launched as Moto Edge X in the China market. The tipped images mostly fall in line with all the past leaks and speculations that have cropped up around the smartphone. The leaked renders of Motorola Edge 30 Ultra show a hole-punch design for the selfie camera. The handset is also seen to carry an in-display fingerprint sensor and a triple camera module on the back.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, aka Moto Edge X, were seen in renders shared by known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with 91Mobiles. As mentioned, the leaked renders show the handset in Blue and Grey colours. Motorola is likely to introduce the Edge 30 Ultra in more colour options. The upcoming Motorola handset is seen sporting a hole-punch display with slim bezels and flat edges. The power button is seen on the left spine of the phone, while the volume rocker is on the right side. The smartphone is expected to feature a Google Assistant button and a fingerprint sensor as well. Furthermore, a microphone, a speaker grille, and a USB Type-C port are seen at the bottom.

When it comes to optics, the leaked renders show that the phone may come with a triple rear camera setup, which corroborates past leaks. A rectangular module is shown to house the rear cameras along with an LED flash and a noise-cancelling microphone. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is said to measure 163.1x76.5x8.8mm (10mm including the rear camera bump).

Previous leaks suggested that Motorola Edge X could feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and HDR10+ support. It is tipped to pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset and is said to come in two RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. It may run on Android 12. The phone's triple camera system is tipped to include two 50-megapixel snappers and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone is expected to get a 60-megapixel shooter. The upcoming Motorola handset is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.

