Motorola Edge 30 Pro is expected to launch soon and its key specifications as well as design have surfaced online, as per a fresh report. The smartphone is said to be a rebranded version of Motorola Edge X30 that launched in China last month. Many of the specifications of Motorola Edge 30 Pro are said to be similar to Motorola Edge X30. It is said to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Only the design of Motorola Edge 30 Pro is slightly different to Motorola Edge X30, as per the report.

Tipster Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414), along with MySmartPrice, shared renders and key specifications for Motorola Edge 30 Pro. As per the tipster, the upcoming Motorola smartphone is expected to launch soon in global markets with XT2201-4 as its internal model designation. Since there is no official confirmation, the information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro is also said to be a rebranded version of Motorola Edge X30 that launched in China in December. The specifications of both smartphones are said to be similar but they are said to have slightly different designs.

As per the report, the Motorola logo on Motorola Edge 30 Pro is now placed in line with the camera module at the bottom left corner of the back panel. The triple rear camera setup is placed in a similar position as Motorola Edge X30. Another difference on the upcoming smartphone is the fingerprint sensor. It is said to get an in-display fingerprint scanner as opposed to the side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the China-specific smartphone. The rest of the design of both smartphones is similar and the upcoming smartphone is said to launch in Black and Pearl White colour options.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro is shown to get a flat display with a centrally-placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and thin bezels on all sides. The triple rear camera setup will be housed in a slightly oval-shaped module along with an LED flash. The power button and volume rocker are shown to be placed on the right spine, while the left spine is not visible in the renders.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro specifications (expected)

As mentioned earlier, the specifications of both Motorola Edge 30 Pro and Motorola Edge X30 are said to be very similar. The former will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ POLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Under the hood, it is said to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and run Android 12 with MyUX skin on top out-of-the-box.

The triple rear camera setup will reportedly get a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it is said to get a 60-megapixel selfie camera. Motorola Edge 30 Pro will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging.

