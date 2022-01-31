Motorola Edge 30 Pro India, Global Launch Tipped for February

Motorola Edge 30 Pro India and global launch could take place sometime in February, as per a report. The exact launch date of the smartphone is not known yet. The phone's key specifications as well as design surfaced last week. It is reported to be the rebranded version of the Motorola Edge X30 that launched in China last month. If it's true, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. However, the design of Motorola Edge 30 Pro is said to be slightly different to Motorola Edge X30.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Motorola plans to launch the Motorola Edge 30 Pro smartphone in February globally and in the Indian market.

As per a report, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro could be a rebranded version of Moto Edge X30. However, the design of Motorola Edge 30 Pro is claimed to be slightly different.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro specifications

In case the Motorola Edge 30 Pro truly turns out to be a rebranded version of the Moto Edge X30, the specifications of both the phones will likely be quite similar. Motorola Edge 30 Pro may come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ POLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro may sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There could be a 60-megapixel selfie camera. Motorola Edge 30 Pro may reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging.

