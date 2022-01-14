Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is tipped to launch in the first quarter of 2022 as the global variant of Moto Edge X30 which was launched on December 6 in China. Details of the smartphone's specifications as well as its design have been spotted online in the past, giving enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the upcoming handset. Two new accessories — a Motorola Smart Stylus and a Folio Case — for the upcoming Motorola Edge 30 Ultra have been spotted, ahead of the launch of the smartphone. Motorola is yet to officially announce details of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra or these accessories.

Images of a new Motorola Smart Stylus and a Folio Case for the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra smartphone have been shared by XDA Developers. The stylus supports wireless charging and can connect via Bluetooth to the upcoming smartphone, which is tipped to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It will reportedly support air gestures. It will also offer the ability to write in text input boxes, control media, and doubles as a mouse with an external display, according to the report.

Motorola Smart Stylus

Photo Credit: XDA

The upcoming Motorola Smart Stylus stylus will reportedly offer special integration with the upcoming Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, such as the ability to automatically enable Bluetooth when it is removed from the cover. The phone will also show the status of the stylus once it is connected, including charging status, or detecting when it is not inside the case for a while. After using the stylus, users can return it to the Folio Case to wirelessly charge the Motorola Smart Stylus, according to the report.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Folio Case

Photo Credit: XDA

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is said to feature an always-on display (AOD), and the company's Folio Case features a panel in the centre of the display from top to bottom, where users can see details such as missed calls or battery status. The images of the Folio Case also suggest that users may be able to reject or answer calls without opening the case. According to report, the company could call the accessory by a different name when it is eventually launched. The accessories are tipped to launch alongside each other, but Motorola is yet to officially reveal any details of these accessories or the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra smartphone.