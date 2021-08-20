Motorola Edge (2021) has launched in the US as an updated version of the Motorola Edge from last year. This time, the Lenovo-owned brand has decided to drop the curved screen aesthetic and the phone comes with a flat screen with slim bezels on the sides, but a thicker chin. There is a central hole-punch cut-out for the selfie camera and a tripe camera setup at the back. Motorola Edge (2021) also comes with a 144Hz refresh rate display that is claimed to be 60 percent faster than the first-generation Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+.

Motorola Edge (2021) price

Motorola Edge (2021) is priced at $699 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is offered in a single Nebula Blue colour and will be available for pre-order in the US from August 23. Sales will start from September 2 via Best Buy, B&H Photo, Amazon.com, and Motorola.com. Motorola will be offering the Edge smartphone for a discounted price of $499 (roughly Rs. 37,200) for a limited time

Canada will get the phone in the coming months and as of now there is no information on availability for the Indian market.

Motorola Edge (2021) specifications

Motorola Edge (2021) runs Android 11 with My UX on top. It features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate, up to 576Hz touch latency, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, and HDR10 support. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with the Adreno 642L GPU. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

For photos and videos, there is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens that has 119-degree field-of-video (FoV) and doubles as a Macro Vision camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, the Motorola Edge (2021) has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.25 aperture.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer (compass), and barometer. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Motorola Edge (2021), as well as Face Unlock. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging and Motorola says it can deliver up to two days of battery life. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 169x75.6x8.99mm and weighs 200 grams. It is IP52 water and dust resistant as well.