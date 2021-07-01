Motorola Edge 20 series — purportedly comprising Motorola Edge Berlin, Motorola Edge Berlin NA, Motorola Edge Kyoto, and Motorola Edge PStar — is set to launch in July-end, as per tipster Evan Blass. Reports suggest that these smartphones are expected to be successors to the Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ handsets that were launched last year. The alleged specifications of the rumoured smartphones from the Lenovo-owned company were revealed by Blass last week. Motorola Edge Kyoto is tipped to be called Motorola Edge 20 Lite.

Without giving an actual date, tipster Evan Blass tweeted that Motorola Edge Berlin, Motorola Edge Berlin NA, Motorola Edge Kyoto, and Motorola Edge PStar smartphones will be launched “at the very end of July.” The specifications of Motorola handsets were shared in two different leaks. The first set of key specifications were tipped by German publication Techniknews. It said that Motorola Edge Berlin and Edge Berlin NA are expected to come with triple rear cameras with both of them sporting 108-megapixel S5KHM2 primary lenses, and 32-megapixel front shooters. The second set of key specifications were leaked by Blass last week.

Motorola Edge Berlin, Motorola Edge Berlin NA specifications (expected)

While Motorola Edge Berlin is expected to be a global variant, Motorola Edge Berlin NA is claimed to be specific to North American markets. While Motorola Edge Berlin may sport a 6.67-inch (2,400x1,080 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, Motorola Edge Berlin NA could sport a 6.78-inch (2,460x1,080 pixels) full-HD display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Both smartphones are expected to feature Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. They may feature triple rear camera setup that may comprise a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens with macro mode, a 3X-zoom 8-megapixel telephoto lens, a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phones may run Android 11. The global model may come with a 4,000mAh battery while the North American model could sport a 5,000mAh battery.

Motorola Edge Kyoto specifications (expected)

Motorola Edge Kyoto could be launched with the Edge 20 Lite moniker, and sport a 90Hz refresh rate display (2,400x1,080 pixels). Under the hood, it may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and may get 128GB of onboard storage. It is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The handset may come with a 16-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Motorola Edge PStar specifications (expected)

As per Blass, Motorola Edge PStar could be offered in India, Asia, Australia, Europe, and Latin America. It may run Android 11, and could sport a 6.67-inch (2,400x1,080 pixels) full-HD display with 120Hz display. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC and may come with up to 12GB of RAM. Its triple rear camera setup may have a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens with macro mode, and a 5X-Zoom 8-megapixel telephoto lens. A 16-megapixel sensor could be used in the front camera, and it may pack a 4,500mAh battery.