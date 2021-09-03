Motorola Edge 20 Pro teardown video has been posted on YouTube, highlighting the difficulties in repairing the newly launched smartphone. The video also shows how difficult it is to replace the battery of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro. Additionally, to replace the screen on the smartphone, all of the components would need to be removed first. Motorola Edge 20 Pro was launched globally on July 30 and comes with a 4,500mAh battery and a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM.

The seven-minute teardown video posted by PBKreviews shows that the Motorola Edge 20 Pro has scored a repairability score of 4.5 out of 10. The video starts by removing the back panel of the Motorola smartphone by applying some heat and using a pry pick. The video shows that replacing the battery of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is difficult as many of the components of the smartphone would need to be pried open. Since there is no pull tab on the battery, removing it can be a little risky; the adhesive is quite strong and requires applying isopropyl alcohol.

Additionally, there is also a bunch of graphene sheets whose primary job is to help transfer heat. Once the graphene sheets are removed, the battery cable can be disconnected and there are other cables connected that need to be removed in order to lift the motherboard from the body. Once the motherboard is removed, the speaker assembly needs to be removed in order to reach the battery.

Interestingly, the video shows that the Motorola smartphone is advertised to come with a 4,500mAh battery while the battery removed from the phone had a typical battery capacity of 4,520mAh.

The teardown video of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro shows that to remove the screen, the backplate would need to be removed along with the screws for the top cover, the top cover itself, as well as the battery and screen cables. Lastly, the front of the screen would need to be heated in order to remove the adhesive. Notably, the power button and the volume rockers are routed between the frame and the screen, meaning that the whole phone would need to be disassembled in order to replace these buttons.