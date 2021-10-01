Motorola Edge 20 Pro was launched in India on Friday as the latest model in the company's Motorola Edge 20 series. The new Motorola phone comes with a 144Hz AMOLED display and features triple rear cameras. It also carries a hole-punch display design and delivers a stock Android-like experience. Other key highlights include Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, 30W fast charging, and 5G support. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro will take on the likes of the OnePlus 9R, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, and Mi 11X Pro in the country.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro price in India, launch offers

Motorola Edge 20 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 36,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Midnight Sky and Iridescent Cloud colour options and will start accepting pre-orders starting Sunday, October 3 through Flipkart.

Launch offers on the Motorola Edge 20 Pro include a 10 percent discount on Axis and ICICI Bank cards under the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. There will also be up to six months of no-cost EMI options through ICICI and HDFC Bank credit cards.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro was originally launched in Europe in late July with a price tag of EUR 699.99 (roughly Rs. 60,200) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge 20 Pro runs on Android 11 with My UX on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Max Vision AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 576Hz touch latency. The display also carries a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ support, as well as a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with Adreno 650 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens. It also includes an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens in a periscope shape, with an f/3.4 aperture. Further, the rear camera setup comes with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro offers a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.25 lens.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro comes with 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that is available under the power button.

Motorola has provided a 4,500mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower fast charging. The phone comes in an IP52-rated aluminium alloy build and features a bottom-placed speaker tuned by Waves Maxx Audio Mobile. Besides, it measures 163x76x7.99mm and weighs 190 grams.

