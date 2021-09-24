Technology News
Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Moto Tab G20 India Launch Confirmed for Next Week; Will Be Available via Flipkart

Motorola Edge 20 Pro will launch on October 1, Moto Tab G20 to launch on September 30.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 September 2021 11:27 IST
Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Moto Tab G20 India Launch Confirmed for Next Week; Will Be Available via Flipkart

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto Tab G20 will be the first tablet from Motorola in a long time

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 20 Pro will get 11 5G bands
  • Moto Tab G20 will sport an 8-inch HD+ IPS LCD display
  • Moto Tab G20 will be powered by MediaTek Helio P22T

Motorola is launching two new devices in India next week. First to launch will be Moto Tab G20, making its debut on September 30. It will be followed by the launch of Motorola Edge 20 Pro on October 1. The launch dates were confirmed through a dedicated microsite on Flipkart for each device. Motorola Edge 20 Pro will get a 144Hz 10-bit AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. Moto Tab G20 will feature an 8-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with TDDI technology and will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22T SoC.

The launch for the upcoming Motorola devices was announced through a series of tweets by Motorola India for Moto Tab G20 and Motorola Edge 20 Pro. Two microsites for the devices have also appeared on Flipkart. Moto Tab G20 will launch on September 30, while Motorola Edge 20 Pro will be unveiled on October 1 at 12pm IST (noon).

Motorola Edge 20 Pro specifications

As per the microsite, Motorola Edge 20 Pro will sport a 144Hz 10-bit AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, HDR10+ support, and 576Hz touch sampling rate. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 of onboard storage. For optics, it will get a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor with 50x superzoom. Selfies will be handled by a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. It will also support 11 5G bands.

The Edge 20 Pro will be offered in two colour options — Iridescent Cloud and Midnight Black. It will also be IP52 rated for dust and water resistance. Motorola will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support. It will run Android 11 out-of-the-box and has been promised with Android 12 and Android 13 updates in the future. Motorola Edge 20 Pro was launched globally in July.

Moto Tab G20 specifications

The new tablet from Motorola will have Android 11 out-of-the-box, as mentioned on the microsite. Moto Tab G20 will be the first tablet from Motorola in a long time. It will sport an 8-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with TDDI technology. Under the hood, it will get a MediaTek Helio P22T processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

Moto Tab G20 will also feature a dedicated Google Kids space and Google Entertainment space. It will pack a 5,100mAh battery that is claimed by the company to be able to stream content for up to 15 hours and browse the Internet for up to 18 hours. Moto Tab G20 will also feature Dolby Audio.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Motorola, Moto Tab G20, Moto Tab G20 Specifications, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Motorola Edge 20 Pro Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Realme GT Neo 2 India Launch to Take Place Soon, CEO Madhav Sheth Holds Poll on Twitter
Huawei Nova 9, Nova 9 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Moto Tab G20 India Launch Confirmed for Next Week; Will Be Available via Flipkart
