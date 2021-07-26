Technology News
loading

Motorola Edge 20 Series Teased to Launch on August 5: All Details

Motorola Edge 20 Pro is teased to feature a quad camera setup with a 108-megapixel main camera.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 July 2021 16:45 IST
Motorola Edge 20 Series Teased to Launch on August 5: All Details

Photo Credit: Weibo

Motorola Edge 20 is reported to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 20 Pro may be powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC
  • Motorola Edge 20 Pro is tipped to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • Motorola Edge 20 is tipped to be powered by Snapdragon 778G SoC

Motorola Edge 20 series is all set to launch on August 5. The company took to Weibo to announce the arrival of a new smartphone series. While the name of the new series has not been unveiled in the poster, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro was spotted on TENAA recently, hinting at an imminent launch of the smartphone. The series is also expected to include a vanilla Motorola Edge 20 and a Motorola Edge 20 Lite model as well. The base variant is said to don a flat display and a 108-megapixel main sensor at the back.

Lenovo-owned Motorola took to Weibo to announce the arrival of a new smartphone series in China. The teaser shows the back camera sensors of a phone, hinting that the big highlight of the model will be its cameras. A recent leak suggests that the Motorola Edge 20 series may get a 108-megapixel main sensor, and the poster seems to hint at the same. This could mean that Motorola is gearing up to launch the Edge 20 series next month. Another teaser hints that the phones will be thin and lightweight.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro specifications (expected)

Motorola Edge 20 series is said to include the Edge 20, the Edge 20 Lite, and the Edge 20 Pro phones. The Edge 20 Pro was recently spotted on TENAA and is tipped to run on Android 11 and have a quad camera setup at the back. The phone is likely to pack a 4,230mAh battery and offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Previous leaks suggest that the Edge 20 Pro may feature a 6.67-inch (2,400x1,080 pixels) full-HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC. At the front, it may have a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Motorola Edge 20 specifications (expected)

Leaks regarding the Motorola Edge 20 series suggest the phone may have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) hole-punch flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the back, its triple rear camera setup may include a 108-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel tertiary unit. Lastly, the Motorola Edge 20 is tipped to pack a 4,000mAh battery. The phone is expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Amazon's annual shopping extravaganza, Prime Day, is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4230mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Specifications, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Motorola Edge 20 Pro Specifications, Motorola
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best Deals and Offers for Kitchen Appliances

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 20 Series Teased to Launch on August 5: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Prime Day Sale: Best Deals and Offers on Appliances
  2. HP Victus 16 Gaming Laptops With RTX 30 Series GPUs Launched in India
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale Begins: All the Best Deals and Offers
  4. Oppo A93s 5G With 90Hz Refresh Rate, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Redmi Note 10T 5G First Impressions: The First Redmi With 5G
  6. Motorola Edge 20 Renders Tip Flat Display Design, Key Specifications Leaked as Well
  7. Nokia 110 4G Feature Phone With HD Calling Launched in India
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 Restocks in India
#Latest Stories
  1. MSI GP Leopard, Pulse GL, Katana GF Series Gaming Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core H-Series CPUs Launched in India
  2. Motorola Edge 20 Series Teased to Launch on August 5: All Details
  3. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best Deals and Offers for Kitchen Appliances
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series May Come With 65W Fast Charging Support, Model Numbers Tipped
  5. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU Launched in India
  6. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Great Discounts on Books About Science
  7. Army of Thieves Trailer Teases Netflix’s Army of the Dead Prequel Movie
  8. Twitter India Looking for Grievance Officer Following WhatsApp, Facebook, After Hiring Second Interim Officer in July
  9. Black Widow Box Office Crosses $300 Million, Fast & Furious 9 Moves Past $600 Million
  10. Motorola Edge 20 Renders Tip Flat Display Design, Key Specifications Leaked as Well
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com