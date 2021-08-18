Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch has now been confirmed. The smartphone was launched globally in late July, and later as Motorola Edge S Pro in China. The India launch for the Motorola Edge 20 Pro was confirmed by a tweet from the company's India Head. The global variant of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM.

The Country Head of Motorola India, Prashanth Mani (@PrashanthMani10), confirmed via a tweet that Motorola Edge 20 Pro will be launching in India soon. Mani, who was replying to a user's tweet, did not confirm the launch period or the India price of the flagship smartphone from Motorola. The phone will be part of the Motorola Edge 20 series in India that also includes the vanilla Motorola Edge 20 and the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion. Both these models were launched in India on August 17, priced starting at 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and 21,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, respectively

We will launch the edge 20 pro soon https://t.co/5dURsQXWql — Prashanth Mani (@PrashanthMani10) August 17, 2021

Motorola Edge 20 Pro price (expected)

Launched in July, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is priced at EUR 699.99 (roughly Rs. 60,900) for its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is available in Indigo Vegan Leather and Midnight Blue colour options. The phone launched earlier this month in China as the Motorola Edge S Pro, with its price starting at CNY 2499 (roughly Rs. 28,600) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro specifications

Motorola Edge 20 Pro runs on Android 11-based MyUX. It features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Amazon HDR support. Under the hood, it gets a Snapdragon 870 chipset that is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with 256GB of onboard UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone gets a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with 5X high-resolution optical zoom and 50X Super Zoom telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, Motorola Edge S Pro gets a 16-megapixel sensor.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Motorola Edge 20 Pro also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower fast charging.