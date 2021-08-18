Technology News
loading

Motorola Edge 20 Pro India Launch Soon, Company Executive Confirms

Motorola Edge 20 Pro was launched in Europe in July and is priced at EUR 699.99 (roughly Rs. 60,900).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 18 August 2021 19:24 IST
Motorola Edge 20 Pro India Launch Soon, Company Executive Confirms

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 20 Pro comes in Indigo Vegan Leather (left) and Midnight Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 20 Pro launched in China as Motorola Edge S Pro
  • The launch date of the smartphone in India is not yet confirmed
  • Motorola Edge 20 Pro features a 108-megapixel primary camera

Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch has now been confirmed. The smartphone was launched globally in late July, and later as Motorola Edge S Pro in China. The India launch for the Motorola Edge 20 Pro was confirmed by a tweet from the company's India Head. The global variant of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM.

The Country Head of Motorola India, Prashanth Mani (@PrashanthMani10), confirmed via a tweet that Motorola Edge 20 Pro will be launching in India soon. Mani, who was replying to a user's tweet, did not confirm the launch period or the India price of the flagship smartphone from Motorola. The phone will be part of the Motorola Edge 20 series in India that also includes the vanilla Motorola Edge 20 and the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion. Both these models were launched in India on August 17, priced starting at 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and 21,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, respectively

Motorola Edge 20 Pro price (expected)

Launched in July, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is priced at EUR 699.99 (roughly Rs. 60,900) for its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is available in Indigo Vegan Leather and Midnight Blue colour options. The phone launched earlier this month in China as the Motorola Edge S Pro, with its price starting at CNY 2499 (roughly Rs. 28,600) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro specifications

Motorola Edge 20 Pro runs on Android 11-based MyUX. It features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Amazon HDR support. Under the hood, it gets a Snapdragon 870 chipset that is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with 256GB of onboard UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone gets a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with 5X high-resolution optical zoom and 50X Super Zoom telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, Motorola Edge S Pro gets a 16-megapixel sensor.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Motorola Edge 20 Pro also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower fast charging.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Motorola Edge 20 Pro Price, Motorola Edge 20 Pro Specifications, Motorola Edge S Pro, Android 11, MyUX
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Honor of Kings Developer Tencent Rides Gaming, Advertising Uplift to Beat Quarterly Estimates

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 20 Pro India Launch Soon, Company Executive Confirms
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Price in India, Specifications Surface Online
  2. Google, Facebook Unveil Asia Undersea Data Cable Plan
  3. Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition With 120Hz Displays Now in India
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Kicks Off Lobby Screenshot Contest
  5. Pixel 5a 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4,680mAh Battery, IP67 Rating Launched
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Arrives on iPhone, iPad After Months of Wait
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  8. Realme Book Slim With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  9. Vivo Y33s, Vivo Y21 Specifications Surface Online, May Launch Next Week
  10. iPhone 13 — Alongside Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3 — May Launch Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 20 Pro India Launch Soon, Company Executive Confirms
  2. Honor of Kings Developer Tencent Rides Gaming, Advertising Uplift to Beat Quarterly Estimates
  3. Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3 Is Live, Brings a Host of Changes and Improvements; First Free DLCs Released as Well
  4. Redmi 10 With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Search Throwing Up Blank, Broken Images on Top Stories Carousel
  6. Tencent’s WeChat Among 42 Apps Rebuked by China Over Illegal User Data Transfer
  7. Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones Listed by Retailer Ahead of Launch, Price and Specifications Leak
  8. iPhone Users Complain About ‘No Service’ Network Issue After iOS 14.7.1 Update
  9. Tesla May Face US FTC Probe Over Self-Driving Claims as Senators Urge
  10. Ola S1 Pro to Bajaj Chetak: Take Your Pick From These Popular Electric Scooters
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com