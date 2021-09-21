Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch is around the corner as the Lenovo-owned company on Tuesday posted a teaser image that appears to show the camera setup of the flagship phone with a “coming soon” tag. While Motorola has not yet announced the launch date, Flipkart has suggested that the Motorola Edge 20 Pro could launch in the country as early as October 1. The Motorola phone was unveiled alongside the Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite in late July.

The Motorola India Twitter account has posted the teaser indicating the launch of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro in the country. The teaser doesn't carry the exact name of the smartphone, though it shows an image that appears to have the triple camera setup of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

It is time to meet the ultimate pro. Are you ready? We are. Stay tuned to know more! pic.twitter.com/8QEUVhB0ya — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 21, 2021

Flipkart has separately shared the list of smartphones that are launching during its Big Billion Days sale. The list includes a Motorola phone launch for October 1. It is expected to be none other than the Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

In August, Motorola India Country Head Prashanth Mani confirmed that the company is planning to soon launch the Motorola Edge 20 Pro in the country.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro price

Motorola Edge 20 Pro price in India is yet to be revealed. However, the phone starts at EUR 699.99 (roughly Rs. 60,500) in Europe for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in an Indigo Vegan Leather and Midnight Blue colours.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro specifications

The European version of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display that supports 144Hz refresh rate and features HDR10+ support. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a 5x high-res optical zoom periscope lens. The periscope shooter is claimed to offer 50x Super Zoom support.

For selfies and video chats, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. Motorola has provided 256GB of onboard storage on the phone. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support.

