Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, Motorola Edge 20 Pro Monikers Tipped; July Launch Expected

Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, Motorola Edge 20 Pro specifications were leaked earlier.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 5 July 2021 14:21 IST
Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, Motorola Edge 20 Pro Monikers Tipped; July Launch Expected

Motorola Edge (left) and Motorola Edge+ feature 90Hz displays

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 20 series specifications were tipped earlier this month
  • The smartphones may sport a triple rear camera
  • Motorola Edge 20 series may run Android 11

Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, and Motorola Edge 20 Pro are tipped to be the names of the next smartphones from the Lenovo-owned brand. These phones were earlier known by their codenames Motorola Edge Berlin/ Berlin NA, Motorola Edge Kyoto, and Motorola Edge PStar smartphones, respectively. A previous leak suggests that the three new smartphones from Motorola will launch by the end of this month and their specifications have also surfaced online. The upcoming Motorola Edge 20 series smartphones are expected to be the successors of the Edge series —  Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ —  that launched last year.

A tweet from tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) says that the Motorola Edge Berlin and Edge Berlin NA will launch as Motorola Edge 20, while Motorola Edge Kyoto will be called Motorola Edge 20 Lite. Similarly, the Motorola Edge PStar is expected to be named Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

Blass had earlier tweeted the upcoming Motorola Edge 20 series smartphones could launch "at the very end of July".

Motorola Edge 20 specifications (expected)

Motorola Edge 20 is expected to come in two different variants —  a global version and a North America-specific version. While the global version is expected to sport a 6.67-inch (2,400x1,080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the North America version is expected to sport a 6.78-inch (2,460x1,080 pixels) full-HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Both smartphones are expected to feature a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. They may come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. They are also expected to sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Both smartphones are expected to run Android 11. While the global version may pack a 4,000mAh battery, the North American version could pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite specifications (expected)

Motorola Edge Kyoto, expected to be called the Motorola Edge 20 Lite, may sport a 90Hz refresh rate display (2,400x1,080 pixels). It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC that may be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It may feature a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. It is also expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro specifications (expected)

The Motorola Edge PStar, tipped to be called the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, is expected to be offered in India, Asia, Australia, Europe, and Latin America. It is also expected to run Android 11 and could sport a 6.67-inch (2,400x1,080 pixels) full-HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is expected to feature a Snapdragon 870 SoC that may be paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It may come with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. In terms of optics, it may sport a triple rear camera with a 108-megapixel primary sensor and it may sport 32-megapixels primary camera. It may pack a 4,500mAh battery.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Motorola, Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge 20 Specifications, Motorola Edge 20 Lite Specifications, Motola Edge 20 Pro Specifications, Motorola Edge Berlin, Motorola Edge Berlin NA, Motorola Edge Kyoto, Motorola Edge PStar, Android 11
