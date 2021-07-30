Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, and Motorola Edge 20 Pro have been launched as successors to the Motorola Edge series from April last year. The three phones come with triple rear camera setups that are headlined by 108-megapixel primary sensors. They also feature high refresh rate displays, neither of which are curved this time around. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite, and Edge 20 Pro run Android 11 out-of-the-box and offer a close-to-stock experience with My UX on top.

Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, Motorola Edge 20 Pro price

Motorola Edge 20 starts at EUR 499.99 (roughly Rs. 44,100) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model that is offered in Frosted Onyx and Frosted Pearl colour options.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite starts at EUR 349.99 (roughly Rs. 30,900) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model that comes in Electric Graphite and Lagoon Green colour options.

Lastly, Motorola Edge 20 Pro starts at EUR 699.99 (roughly Rs. 61,800) for 12GB + 256GB storage model that comes in Indigo Vegan Leather and Midnight Blue colour options.

All three phones will go on sale next month in Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Asia. An exact sale date, storage configurations, and colour options for these markets have not been shared yet.

Motorola Edge 20 specifications

Motorola Edge 20 runs My UX on top of Android 11. It features a 6.7-inch OLED display that has 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour, DCI-P3 colour space coverage, and HDR10+ certification. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G SoC and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

For photos and videos, Motorola Edge 20 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide and macro lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a 3x high-res optical zoom and 30X Super Zoom telephoto lens. Details for the selfie shooter are currently unclear.

Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, and Bluetooth, among others. Motorola Edge 20 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for TurboPower 30 fast charging that is said to deliver 8 hours of power in 10 minutes. The phone is just 6.99mm thick making it one of the slimmest 5G phones in the market.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite specifications

Motorola Edge 20 Lite packs the same 6.7-inch OLED display but drops the refresh rate down to 90Hz. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and comes with 8GB RAM along with 128GB of storage. In terms of optics, Motorola Edge 20 Lite also features a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens and Macro Vision, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is backed by a larger 5,000mAh battery that also supports 30W TurboPower fast charging.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro specifications

Motorola Edge 20 Pro is the top-of-the-line offering in the Motorola Edge 20 series. It has the same 6.7-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate but adds Amazon HDR support. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and comes with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, Motorola Edge 20 Pro carries a triple rear camera setup that includes the same sensors as Motorola Edge 20 but upgrades the 3x high-res optical zoom and 30X Super Zoom telephoto lens to a 5x high-res optical zoom and 50X Super Zoom telephoto lens. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that also supports 30W TurboPower fast charging.