Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite, Edge 20 Pro With 108 Megapixel Main Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite, Edge 20 Pro With 108-Megapixel Main Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 20 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, Edge 20 Lite is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, and Edge 20 Pro has a 4,500mAh battery.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 July 2021 11:28 IST
Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite, Edge 20 Pro With 108-Megapixel Main Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 20 Pro has 50X Super Zoom

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 20 series starts at EUR 349.99 (roughly Rs. 30,900)
  • Motorola Edge 20 series supports 30W fast charging
  • Motorola Edge 20 Pro comes with 144Hz refresh rate

Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, and Motorola Edge 20 Pro have been launched as successors to the Motorola Edge series from April last year. The three phones come with triple rear camera setups that are headlined by 108-megapixel primary sensors. They also feature high refresh rate displays, neither of which are curved this time around. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite, and Edge 20 Pro run Android 11 out-of-the-box and offer a close-to-stock experience with My UX on top.

Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, Motorola Edge 20 Pro price

Motorola Edge 20 starts at EUR 499.99 (roughly Rs. 44,100) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model that is offered in Frosted Onyx and Frosted Pearl colour options.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite starts at EUR 349.99 (roughly Rs. 30,900) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model that comes in Electric Graphite and Lagoon Green colour options.

Lastly, Motorola Edge 20 Pro starts at EUR 699.99 (roughly Rs. 61,800) for 12GB + 256GB storage model that comes in Indigo Vegan Leather and Midnight Blue colour options.

All three phones will go on sale next month in Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Asia. An exact sale date, storage configurations, and colour options for these markets have not been shared yet.

Motorola Edge 20 specifications

Motorola Edge 20 runs My UX on top of Android 11. It features a 6.7-inch OLED display that has 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour, DCI-P3 colour space coverage, and HDR10+ certification. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G SoC and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

For photos and videos, Motorola Edge 20 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide and macro lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a 3x high-res optical zoom and 30X Super Zoom telephoto lens. Details for the selfie shooter are currently unclear.

Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, and Bluetooth, among others. Motorola Edge 20 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for TurboPower 30 fast charging that is said to deliver 8 hours of power in 10 minutes. The phone is just 6.99mm thick making it one of the slimmest 5G phones in the market.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite specifications

Motorola Edge 20 Lite packs the same 6.7-inch OLED display but drops the refresh rate down to 90Hz. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and comes with 8GB RAM along with 128GB of storage. In terms of optics, Motorola Edge 20 Lite also features a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens and Macro Vision, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is backed by a larger 5,000mAh battery that also supports 30W TurboPower fast charging.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro specifications

Motorola Edge 20 Pro is the top-of-the-line offering in the Motorola Edge 20 series. It has the same 6.7-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate but adds Amazon HDR support. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and comes with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, Motorola Edge 20 Pro carries a triple rear camera setup that includes the same sensors as Motorola Edge 20 but upgrades the 3x high-res optical zoom and 30X Super Zoom telephoto lens to a 5x high-res optical zoom and 50X Super Zoom telephoto lens. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that also supports 30W TurboPower fast charging.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 720
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Price, Motorola Edge 20 Specifications, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, Motorola Edge 20 Lite Price, Motorola Edge 20 Lite Specifications, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Motorola Edge 20 Pro Price, Motorola Edge 20 Pro Specifications, Motorola
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme 8s Specifications and Renders Leak, Phone Said to Launch in India Soon
Microsoft Said to Be in Advanced Talks to Tap Into Oyo at $9-Billion Valuation Before Its Potential IPO

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite, Edge 20 Pro With 108-Megapixel Main Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cyberattacks on Organisations in India Grew Significantly: Check Point
  2. Google Play Protect Failed to Provide Security Against Infected Apps: AV-Test
  3. Sony Announces 5 'Goodwill Discount' on PS5 Consoles, Says 10 Million Sold
  4. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Delayed by Two Weeks
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52s Price Leaked, Specifications Tipped via Geekbench
  6. Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Earphones First Impressions
  7. Jungle Cruise Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Revealed
  8. Nokia T20 Tablet Price, Specifications Have Leaked
  9. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  10. Black Widow Out in August on Disney+ Hotstar in Six Languages
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite, Edge 20 Pro With 108-Megapixel Main Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Microsoft Said to Be in Advanced Talks to Tap Into Oyo at $9-Billion Valuation Before Its Potential IPO
  3. Realme 8s Specifications and Renders Leak, Phone Said to Launch in India Soon
  4. Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro ECG, Huawei Band 6 Pro Wearables With SpO2 Tracking Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Black Widow Streaming: Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over OTT Release, Alleges Breach of Contract
  6. LinkedIn Allows Employees to Work Fully Remote, Removes In-Office Expectation
  7. Jungle Cruise Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for November 12
  8. Amazon Sales Growth Slows as Online Shopping Surge Eases, New CEO Andy Jassy’s Tenure Sees a Tame Start
  9. What Is Cryptocurrency? Everything You Need to Know About Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, and More
  10. Huawei P50 Pro, Huawei P50 With 50-Megapixel Main Cameras, 4G Connectivity Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com