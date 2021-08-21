Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Edge 20 India Sale Deferred Due to ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’, Pre Orders to Begin August 24

Motorola Edge 20 India Sale Deferred Due to ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’, Pre-Orders to Begin August 24

Motorola Edge 20 was scheduled to go on an open sale from August 24 via Flipkart.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 August 2021 18:07 IST
Motorola Edge 20 India Sale Deferred Due to ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’, Pre-Orders to Begin August 24

Motorola Edge 20 is priced in India at Rs. 29,999

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will go on sale on August 27
  • Motorola Edge 20 comes in Frosted Pearl, Frosted Emerald options
  • Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is priced in India starting at Rs. 21,499

Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion were launched in the Indian market a few days ago. The Motorola Edge 20 was all set to go on sale on August 24 while the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion was announced to go on sale on August 27. In a new development, Motorola has now said that the sale of the Motorola Edge 20 model in India has been deferred. The company has not shared details about why the sale date has been postponed. A new sale date will be announced later.

The Lenovo-owned brand announced that the Motorola Edge 20 sale in India has been indefinitely postponed. It will no longer go on sale on August 24 as announced earlier. A new sale date has not been announced yet either. Instead, Motorola said that the Edge 20 will be up for pre-order from August 24 via Flipkart, and a sale date ‘will be announced shortly'.

This only affects the Motorola Edge 20 as the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion that launched alongside will go on sale as planned. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be available for purchase via Flipkart and major retail stores from 12pm (noon) on August 27.

“We are glad to see the overwhelming response that we have received from media and consumers for both our recently launched Edge 20 series products. However, due to unforeseen circumstances we have had to defer the sale date for Edge 20, which we will announce shortly,” Motorola said in a statement.

To recall, the Motorola Edge 20 is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It features Frosted Pearl and Frosted Emerald colour options. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, on the other hand, is priced starting at Rs. 21,499 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and goes up to Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone comes in Cyber Teal and Electric Graphite colours.

Motorola Edge 20 specifications

As for specifications, Motorola Edge 20 runs on Android 11 with MyUX on top. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED Max Vision display and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM as standard. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video chats, the Motorola Edge 20 has a 32-megapixel sensor.

Motorola Edge 20 packs a 4,000mAh battery with the brand's proprietary 30W TurboPower fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 price in India, Motorola Edge 20 Specifications, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion price in India, Motorola
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Black Widow out September 3 on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 20 India Sale Deferred Due to ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’, Pre-Orders to Begin August 24
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Halts SpaceX Work on Lunar Lander After Blue Origin Lawsuit
  2. Vivo Y21 With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  3. Mi TV 5X Confirmed to Launch on August 26 at Smarter Living Event
  4. Vivo Y33s May Launch in India on August 23, Price Tipped
  5. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  6. Netflix Has Renewed Never Have I Ever for Season 3
  7. Realme C21Y to Launch in India on August 23
  8. Realme GT Master Edition First Impressions: A Unique-Looking Mid-Ranger
  9. Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition With 120Hz Displays Now in India
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. China Says Its Mars Rover in ‘Excellent Condition’ After Completing 90-Day Program
  2. Motorola Edge 20 India Sale Deferred Due to ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’, Pre-Orders to Begin August 24
  3. Google Discontinues Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 5 Ahead of Pixel 6 Launch
  4. Black Widow out September 3 on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada
  5. Google Chat for Web Gets Dark Mode, Google Calendar to Allow Adding Work Location
  6. Drone Delivery of Medicines Successfully Tested in Bengaluru
  7. Google to Discontinue Android Auto Mobile App Starting With Android 12 in Favour of Google Assistant
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 360-Degree Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Flat Display
  9. Sony Xperia 10 III Lite With Snapdragon 690 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Cardano (ADA) Price Hits All-Time High Ahead of 'Alonzo' Upgrade
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com