Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion were launched in the Indian market a few days ago. The Motorola Edge 20 was all set to go on sale on August 24 while the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion was announced to go on sale on August 27. In a new development, Motorola has now said that the sale of the Motorola Edge 20 model in India has been deferred. The company has not shared details about why the sale date has been postponed. A new sale date will be announced later.

The Lenovo-owned brand announced that the Motorola Edge 20 sale in India has been indefinitely postponed. It will no longer go on sale on August 24 as announced earlier. A new sale date has not been announced yet either. Instead, Motorola said that the Edge 20 will be up for pre-order from August 24 via Flipkart, and a sale date ‘will be announced shortly'.

This only affects the Motorola Edge 20 as the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion that launched alongside will go on sale as planned. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be available for purchase via Flipkart and major retail stores from 12pm (noon) on August 27.

“We are glad to see the overwhelming response that we have received from media and consumers for both our recently launched Edge 20 series products. However, due to unforeseen circumstances we have had to defer the sale date for Edge 20, which we will announce shortly,” Motorola said in a statement.

To recall, the Motorola Edge 20 is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It features Frosted Pearl and Frosted Emerald colour options. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, on the other hand, is priced starting at Rs. 21,499 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and goes up to Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone comes in Cyber Teal and Electric Graphite colours.

Motorola Edge 20 specifications

As for specifications, Motorola Edge 20 runs on Android 11 with MyUX on top. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED Max Vision display and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM as standard. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video chats, the Motorola Edge 20 has a 32-megapixel sensor.

Motorola Edge 20 packs a 4,000mAh battery with the brand's proprietary 30W TurboPower fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.