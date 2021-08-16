Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website ahead of its launch in India on August 17. The listing suggests some key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It is being speculated that the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion launching in India will be a rebranded Motorola Edge 20 Lite, albeit with a few changes. Earlier this month, the alleged prices for the smartphone along with some key specifications surfaced online. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be available to purchase via Flipkart.

The upcoming Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has been spotted on a Geekbench listing. The Motorola smartphone scored 564 points in the single-core tests and 1,624 points in the multi-core tests. The listing is for the 6GB RAM variant of Motorola Edge 20 Fusion and is shown running Android 11 software.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion price in India (expected)

A tweet by notable tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) suggests that Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will arrive in India in two storage configurations. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant is said to be priced at Rs. 21,499 while the 8GB + 128GB storage variant is expected to be priced at Rs. 23,999. Since Motorola hasn't shared any information regarding the price of the smartphone, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion specifications (expected)

A dedicated microsite on Flipkart shows some of the key specifications of the upcoming Motorola Edge 20 Fusion. The smartphone will feature a 10-bit AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. It will sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it will come with a 32-megapixel camera in a centrally located hole-punch cutout.

The smartphone will run a near-stock Android software and will come with Lenovo's ThinkShield for mobiles to handle security. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will also be getting 13 5G bands in India.

Motorola will launch Motorola Edge 20 Fusion and the vanilla Motorola Edge 20 on August 17 in India and the smartphones will be available to purchase via Flipkart.