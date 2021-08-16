Technology News
loading

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing Ahead of India Launch

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion may run Android 11, as per Geekbench.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 16 August 2021 15:03 IST
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will come with a 10-bit AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  • It will be launched on August 17 along with the vanilla Motorola Edge 20
  • Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be available to purchase via Flipkart

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website ahead of its launch in India on August 17. The listing suggests some key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It is being speculated that the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion launching in India will be a rebranded Motorola Edge 20 Lite, albeit with a few changes. Earlier this month, the alleged prices for the smartphone along with some key specifications surfaced online. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be available to purchase via Flipkart.

The upcoming Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has been spotted on a Geekbench listing. The Motorola smartphone scored 564 points in the single-core tests and 1,624 points in the multi-core tests. The listing is for the 6GB RAM variant of Motorola Edge 20 Fusion and is shown running Android 11 software.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion price in India (expected)

A tweet by notable tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) suggests that Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will arrive in India in two storage configurations. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant is said to be priced at Rs. 21,499 while the 8GB + 128GB storage variant is expected to be priced at Rs. 23,999. Since Motorola hasn't shared any information regarding the price of the smartphone, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion specifications (expected)

A dedicated microsite on Flipkart shows some of the key specifications of the upcoming Motorola Edge 20 Fusion. The smartphone will feature a 10-bit AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. It will sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it will come with a 32-megapixel camera in a centrally located hole-punch cutout.

The smartphone will run a near-stock Android software and will come with Lenovo's ThinkShield for mobiles to handle security. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will also be getting 13 5G bands in India.

Motorola will launch Motorola Edge 20 Fusion and the vanilla Motorola Edge 20 on August 17 in India and the smartphones will be available to purchase via Flipkart.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Price in India, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Specifications, Android 11, Geekbench
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Battlegrounds Mobile India Crosses 50 Million Downloads, Players Rewarded With Galaxy Messenger Set Outfit

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing Ahead of India Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 10 India Launch Teased, to Sport 50-Megapixel Primary Camera
  2. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max 6GB + 64GB Model Discontinued
  3. Realme Book Pricing, Key Specifications Allegedly Leaked
  4. Redmi 10 Launch Accidentally Confirmed by Xiaomi, Full Specifications Out
  5. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooters Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications Tipped, May Sport Triple Rear Cameras
  7. Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Begins: Deals, Discounts, More
  8. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
  10. Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition Colourways, Storage Configuration Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Space Jam: A New Legacy Out August 19 in India on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies
  2. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing Ahead of India Launch
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Crosses 50 Million Downloads, Players Rewarded With Galaxy Messenger Set Outfit
  4. Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 India Event on August 26, New Mi Notebook and Mi TVs Expected
  5. Forget Face Unlock, Indian Researchers Have Figured Out a Way to Authenticate Mobiles With Teeth
  6. Didi Improves Pay Transparency for Drivers Following China’s State Media Accusations
  7. Last Minute Issues: Elon Musk On Delay In Tesla's Next FSD Update
  8. Realme Book Pricing, Specifications Allegedly Leaked; in Line With Leaked Indian Pricing for Realme Book Slim
  9. Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Begins: Up to Rs. 4,000 Off on OnePlus 9, More Deals
  10. Tesla Says CEO Elon Musk's 2020 Compensation Was Nil
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com