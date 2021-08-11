Technology News
  Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Key Specifications Revealed via Flipkart Ahead of August 17 Launch in India

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Key Specifications Revealed via Flipkart Ahead of August 17 Launch in India

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel sensor.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 August 2021 18:44 IST
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Key Specifications Revealed via Flipkart Ahead of August 17 Launch in India

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be offered in two colours

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  • The phone may be a tweaked version of the Motorola Edge 20 Lite
  • Motorola Edge 20 Fusion could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be launched in India on August 17 and ahead of that, some of the phone's key specifications have been revealed by Flipkart. The phone is expected to be a tweaked version of the Motorola Edge 20 Lite that was launched as part of the Motorola Edge 20 series in the European market last month. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has been confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and feature a triple rear camera setup.

Motorola has been teasing the launch of Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, and now a dedicated Flipkart page for the latter has revealed some of its specifications. The phone will feature a 10-bit AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and have a triple rear camera setup. There will be a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle plus macro lens, and a depth sensor. At the front, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion packs a 32-megapixel selfie shooter housed within a centrally located hole-punch cutout.

The phone will run near-stock Android 11 and come with business grade security with its parent company Lenovo's ThinkShield for mobile. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will support 13 5G bands in India.

As mentioned earlier, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is expected to be a tweaked version of Motorola Edge 20 Lite as the latter is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. If it turns out to be true, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with 8GB RAM along with 128GB of storage. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that also supports 30W TurboPower fast charging.

The phone is scheduled to launch in India on August 17 and will be available for purchase from Flipkart. Motorola Edge 20 will be launched alongside as well.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Key Specifications Revealed via Flipkart Ahead of August 17 Launch in India
