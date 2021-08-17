Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion are launching in India today at 12pm (noon). The Motorola Edge 20 series — comprising Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, and Motorola Edge 20 Pro — was originally launched in the European market late last month. It will now be making its way to India with the vanilla Motorola Edge 20 and the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion that is expected to be a tweaked version of Motorola Edge 20 Lite.

Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion price in India (expected)

Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will launch in India today, August 17, at 12pm (noon). Pricing and availability for the two phones will be unveiled at launch and they will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

A recent leak suggested that Motorola Edge 20 will be offered in a single 8GB + 128GB storage model that costs Rs. 29,999. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, on the other hand, is expected to come in two storage configurations — 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The 6GB variant is expected to be priced at Rs. 21,499 and the 8GB variant may cost Rs. 23,999.

Motorola Edge 20 specifications (European model)

Motorola Edge 20 runs My UX on top of Android 11. It features a 6.7-inch OLED display that has 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour, DCI-P3 colour space coverage, and HDR10+ certification. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G SoC and comes with up to 8GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of storage.

In terms of optics, Motorola Edge 20 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide and macro lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a 3x high-res optical zoom and 30X Super Zoom telephoto lens. Details for the selfie camera are currently unclear.

Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, and Bluetooth, among others. Motorola Edge 20 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for TurboPower 30 fast charging. The phone is just 6.99mm thick making it one of the slimmest 5G phones in the market.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion specifications (expected)

The dedicated microsite on Flipkart shows that Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will run near-stock Android and have 5G support. It will feature a 10-bit AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. It will sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 32-megapixel camera in a centrally located hole-punch cutout.

A recent Geekbench listing showed a 6GB RAM variant of Motorola Edge 20 Fusion that runs Android 11. This phone is expected to be a tweaked version of the Motorola Edge 20 Lite that was launched in the European market. However, that model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and not MediaTek Dimensity 800U.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.