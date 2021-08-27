Technology News
loading
  • Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Sale Starts in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Sale Starts in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is a rebranded Motorola Edge 20 Lite but with an upgraded processor.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 27 August 2021 10:56 IST
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is offered in two colours

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 20 Fusion starts at Rs. 21,499
  • The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging
  • Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has a triple rear camera setup

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will go on its first sale today, August 27, at 12pm (noon). The phone was launched alongside the Motorola Edge 20 last week in India as a rebranded variant of Motorola Edge 20 Lite but with an upgraded processor. The phone features a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch cut-out for the selfie camera. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is also backed by a large battery and supports fast charging as well. The phone is offered in two configurations as well as two colour options.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion price in India, sale offers

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is priced at Rs. 21,499 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. It comes in Cyber Teal and Electric Graphite colours. The phone will go on sale today, August 27, at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and major retail stores.

Flipkart is offering flat Rs. 5,000 off on ICICI Bank credit cards and credit EMI transactions. There is also a 5 percent discount on EMI transactions with Kotak Mahindra Bank credit cards, 5 percent off on EMI transactions using Yes Bank credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card first time transactions. Customers can also avail 20 percent discount on their first transaction with Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards, and MobiKwik.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge 20 Fusion runs on MyUX, based on Android 11. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED Max Vision display with 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ support. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC (Motorola Edge 20 Lite is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC), paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photos and videos, there is a triple rear camera setup on the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.25 lens.

Connectivity options include 5G (support for 13 bands), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion. It is backed by a 5,000AmAh battery that supports TurboPower 30 (30W) fast charging. The phone is also IP52 certified. In terms of dimensions, it measures 166x76x8.25mm and weighs 185 grams.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Price in India, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Specifications, Motorola
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Microsoft Warns Thousands of Azure Cloud Customers of Exposed Cosmos DB Databases

