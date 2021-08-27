Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will go on its first sale today, August 27, at 12pm (noon). The phone was launched alongside the Motorola Edge 20 last week in India as a rebranded variant of Motorola Edge 20 Lite but with an upgraded processor. The phone features a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch cut-out for the selfie camera. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is also backed by a large battery and supports fast charging as well. The phone is offered in two configurations as well as two colour options.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion price in India, sale offers

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is priced at Rs. 21,499 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. It comes in Cyber Teal and Electric Graphite colours. The phone will go on sale today, August 27, at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and major retail stores.

Flipkart is offering flat Rs. 5,000 off on ICICI Bank credit cards and credit EMI transactions. There is also a 5 percent discount on EMI transactions with Kotak Mahindra Bank credit cards, 5 percent off on EMI transactions using Yes Bank credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card first time transactions. Customers can also avail 20 percent discount on their first transaction with Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards, and MobiKwik.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge 20 Fusion runs on MyUX, based on Android 11. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED Max Vision display with 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ support. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC (Motorola Edge 20 Lite is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC), paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photos and videos, there is a triple rear camera setup on the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.25 lens.

Connectivity options include 5G (support for 13 bands), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion. It is backed by a 5,000AmAh battery that supports TurboPower 30 (30W) fast charging. The phone is also IP52 certified. In terms of dimensions, it measures 166x76x8.25mm and weighs 185 grams.

