Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion were launched in India on Tuesday. Both Motorola phones come with triple rear cameras and feature 20:9 OLED displays. Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion both carry IP52-certified builds that are dust- and water-resistant. Motorola initially brought the Edge 20 as its new mid-range phone to Europe last month. In contrast, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is a new model in the Motorola Edge 20 series. It is, however, just a rebranded variant of Motorola Edge 20 Lite with an upgraded processor. Motorola Edge 20 competes with the likes of OnePlus Nord 2, Vivo V21, and Samsung Galaxy A52, whereas Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will compete against OnePlus Nord CE, Samsung Galaxy M42, and Mi 10i.

Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion price in India, availability

Motorola Edge 20 price in India has been set at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It features Frosted Pearl and Frosted Emerald colour options and will be available for purchase through Flipkart and major retail stores starting 12pm (noon) on August 24.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion price in India, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 21,499 for 6GB + 128GB storage variant and goes up to Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. The phone comes in Cyber Teal and Electric Graphite colours and will be available for purchase through Flipkart and major retail stores from 12pm (noon) on August 27.

Both Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be available with no-cost EMI options for up to six months through HDFC and ICICI Bank cards.

Last month, Motorola Edge 20 was launched in Europe at a starting price of EUR 499.99 (roughly Rs. 43,700) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

Motorola Edge 20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge 20 runs on Android 11 with MyUX on top. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED Max Vision display with 20:9 aspect ratio and DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The Corning Gorilla Glass 3-protected display also has 144Hz refresh rate and up to 576Hz of touch latency. Under the hood, Motorola Edge 20 has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM as standard. The phone comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens.

For selfies and video chats, Motorola Edge 20 has a 32-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.25 lens.

The new Motorola Edge 20 comes with 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

Motorola Edge 20 packs a 4,000mAh battery with the brand's proprietary 30W TurboPower fast charging support. The phone measures 163x76x6.99mm and weighs 163 grams.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge 20 Fusion runs on MyUX, based on Android 11. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED Max Vision display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. In terms of optics, there is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, along with an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion comes with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter

Motorola has offered a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.25 lens.

The new Motorola Edge 20 Fusion comes with 128GB of internal storage as a standard. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion packs a 5,000mAh battery with TurboPower 30 fast charging support. The phone measures 166x76x8.25mm and weighs 185 grams.