Motorola Edge 20 Fusion and Motorola Edge 20 are scheduled to launch in India on August 17, and it looks like pricing for the two phones have been leaked. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is expected to start at just over Rs. 21,000 while the Motorola Edge 20 could cost just under Rs. 30,000. The Motorola Edge 20 series was launched in the European market last month with three models — Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, and Motorola Edge 20 Lite. The upcoming Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is expected to be a tweaked version of Motorola Edge 20 Lite.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge 20 price in India (expected)

As per a tweet by known tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will arrive in India in two storage configurations — 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The 6GB variant is said to be priced at Rs. 21,499 and the 8GB variant is said to be priced at Rs. 23,999. On the other hand, Motorola Edge 20 is expected to be offered in a single 8GB + 128GB storage model that costs Rs. 29,999. It should be noted that Motorola has not shared any information on Indian pricing for the two phones so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Recently, a dedicated Flipkart page revealed some key specifications of Motorola Edge 20 Fusion. The phone will feature a 10-bit AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and have a triple rear camera setup. In comparison, the Motorola Edge 20 Lite that was launched in the European market is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will feature a triple camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle plus macro lens, and a depth sensor. At the front, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion packs a 32-megapixel selfie shooter housed within a centrally located hole-punch cutout. The Flipkart page also revealed the phone will run near-stock Android 11 and come with business-grade security with its parent company Lenovo's ThinkShield for mobile. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will support 13 5G bands in India.