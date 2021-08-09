Technology News
Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Teased to Launch in India: Expected Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 20 Pro may not come to India alongside Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 August 2021 11:06 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Motorola India

Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion India launch has been teased on social media

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 20 first arrived in Europe last month
  • Motorola Edge 20 Fusion expected to be a rebadged Motorola Edge 20 Lite
  • Motorola Edge 20 comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options

Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion are being teased to launch in India soon. The Lenovo-owned company is promoting the launch on its social media channels. While the Motorola Edge 20 was a part of the Motorola Edge 20 series that initially arrived in Europe last month, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is expected to be a rebranded Motorola Edge 20 Lite, which was launched alongside the Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Pro. Both Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion are expected to come with the company's proprietary skin on top of Android 11.

The Motorola India accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube have started teasing the launch of the Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion in the country. The company has changed the cover image on its social media accounts to confirm the arrival of the two new Motorola phones. It also appears that Motorola has decided to skip the Edge 20 Pro from its Edge series coming to the Indian market.

 

Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion price in India (expected)

Motorola Edge 20 price in India is yet to be revealed, though the phone could be priced similar to what was announced in Europe last month. The phone came at a starting price of EUR 499.99 (roughly Rs. 43,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It also comes in Frosted Onyx and Frosted Pearl colours.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, on the other hand, is expected to be the rebadged Motorola Edge 20 Lite that came to Europe at EUR 349.99 (Rs. 30,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and features Electric Graphite and Lagoon Green colours.

Originally, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion was expected to be the fourth model in the Motorola Edge 20 series after the Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro, and Edge 20 Lite and was speculated to be limited to the US. However, it appears that the company has decided to bring the new model first to the Indian market.

 

Motorola had not provided the India launch date of the Edge 20 series at the time of filing this story. However, Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company for the details and will update this space when it responds.

Motorola Edge 20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge 20 runs on Android 11 with My UX on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with 8GB of RAM as standard. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens that enables 3x high-res optical zoom and 30X digital zoom.

For selfies and video chats, the Motorola Edge 20 has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, along with an f/2.24 lens.

The Motorola Edge 20 has 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and has an IP52-certified build.

Motorola has provided a 4,000mAh battery on the Edge 20, along with 30W TurboPower charging. Besides, the phone measures 163x76x6.99mm and weighs 163 grams.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion specifications (expected)

Exact Motorola Edge 20 Fusion specifications are yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, as the phone is speculated to be the Motorola Edge 20 Lite rebranding, it is likely to have the same 6.7-inch OLED display that is available on the Edge 20 but with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is also expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM.

Considering it as the rebranded Edge 20 Lite, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is also expected to have the same triple rear camera setup, with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone could also carry a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor, with an f/2.25 lens.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is also likely to have 128GB of onboard storage as standard and include a 5,000mAh battery, along with 30W TurboPower fast charging.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 720
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Motorola Edge 20 price in India, Motorola Edge 20 specifications, Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion price in India, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion specifications, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, Motorola
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Microsoft Xbox 'Night Mode' Will Let Users Dim Power Button, Controller's LED
Comment
