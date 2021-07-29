Technology News
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Tipped to Be Fourth Model in the Series, Expected to Launch on August 5

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion and Edge 20 Lite may just be the same models designed for different markets.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 July 2021 11:36 IST
Motorola Edge 20 series may comprise four models in total

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 20 Fusion reportedly appeared on some marketing material
  • It is found to have the same colour options as Motorola Edge 20 Lite
  • Motorola Edge 20 series may have a flat display design as standard

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is tipped to be the fourth model in the Motorola Edge 20 series that is expected to launch next week. The new model could sit alongside Motorola Edge 20 Lite, Motorola Edge 20, and Motorola Edge 20 Pro that have been a part of the rumour mill for the past few weeks. The three models in the Motorola Edge 20 series recently appeared online. However, details about Motorola Edge 20 Fusion weren't available until now.

Technology website DealNTech claims to have found the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion moniker in some marketing material that featured the names of the models coming in the Motorola Edge 20 series. The phone was also found to share the same colour names of the Edge 20 Lite. This suggests that Motorola Edge 20 Fusion and Motorola Edge 20 Lite may just be the same models designed for different markets.

Motorola is also rumoured to have a completely distinct Motorola Edge 20 variant ready for the US. So, there are chances that Motorola Edge 20 Fusion could just be that variant and may be limited to the US market.

motorola edge 20 fusion edge pro image dealntech Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion appears to be in plans alongside three other models
Photo Credit: DealNTech

 

Specifications and other details about Motorola Edge 20 Fusion are not yet officially revealed. So, it is safe to consider the new details with a pinch of salt.

Having said that, the Motorola Edge 20 series is so far rumoured to have some differences over its predecessor. One of those could be a flat hole-punch display design unlike the curved-edge screen available on the earlier Edge models.

Previous reports suggested some specifications of the Motorola Edge 20 series. Motorola Edge 20 Pro in the lineup is reported to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, the vanilla Motorola Edge 20 could come with Snapdragon 778G, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Motorola Edge 20 Lite, on the other hand, is expected to have a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Both Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Pro may also have identical 6.7-inch full-HD+ displays with 144Hz refresh rate. Motorola Edge 20 Lite is, however, expected to have a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro is also rumoured to have a periscope lens, that isn't likely to be available on the Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite.

Motorola is hosting an event on August 5 where it is expected to unveil the Edge 20 series. Meanwhile, you can expect more rumours about the new smartphone lineup to surface online.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
PlayStation 5 ‘Goodwill Discount’ Offers New Console at 20 Percent Off; Sony Sells 10 Million Units Globally
