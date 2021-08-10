Motorola Edge 20 is all set to launch in the Indian market on August 17, the company has confirmed via a social media post. The phone debuted in several markets last month alongside the Motorola Edge 20 Lite and Motorola Edge 20 Pro. The company is also teasing the arrival of the new Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, a fourth model in the range, and it is likely to launch alongside the Motorola Edge 20 in India. Teasers have been rolling out in the past few days and the phone will come with a massive 576Hz refresh rate in gaming mode.

The company took to Instagram to announce the arrival of the Motorola Edge 20 on August 17. The handset will be available in the Indian market via Flipkart. The launch on August 17 will take place at 12pm IST. Teasers suggest the phone will be 6.9mm thin and have a 576Hz refresh rate in gaming mode.

Teasers also suggest that the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be launching alongside. It is expected to be a rebranded Motorola Edge 20 Lite, which was launched alongside the Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Pro. Teasers show the phone to have a flat display and a glossy back panel with the Motorola logo embossed in the centre. Its square-shaped camera module sits on the top left edge with two large sensors and one small sensor.

Motorola Edge 20 price

The Motorola Edge 20 was launched in Europe at a starting price of EUR 499.99 (roughly Rs. 43,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Its price in India should likely be similar to the European model.

Motorola Edge 20 specifications (global variant)

On the specifications front, the dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge 20 runs on Android 11 with My UX on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM as standard. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens that enables 3x high-resolution optical zoom and 30X digital zoom. For selfies and video chats, the Motorola Edge 20 has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, along with an f/2.24 lens.

The Motorola Edge 20 has 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and has an IP52-certified build. Motorola has provided a 4,000mAh battery on the Edge 20, along with 30W TurboPower charging.