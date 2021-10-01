Technology News
Motorola Edge 20 Pro to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 20 Pro will be available to purchase via Flipkart.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 1 October 2021 07:00 IST
Motorola Edge 20 Pro will be offered in Iridescent Cloud and Midnight Black colour options

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 20 Pro was globally launched in late July
  • Its Snapdragon 870 SoC will be paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM
  • Motorola Edge 20 Pro will get a 108-megapixel primary camera

Motorola Edge 20 Pro will be launching in India today at 12pm IST (noon). The flagship smartphone from Motorola had its global debut in late July, launched along with the vanilla Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite. The Motorola Edge 20 features a 144Hz refresh rate 10-bit AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. The Edge 20 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It will get a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The Motorola smartphone is also said to get two major software updates.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro availability

As mentioned, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro will be launching in India today at 12pm IST (noon) and will be available to purchase via Flipkart, as mentioned on the microsite on the e-commerce website. The Motorola smartphone is expected to go on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro price (expected)

Motorola Edge 20 Pro was globally launched in July. It was priced at EUR 699.99 (roughly Rs. 60,200) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone launched in China in August as the Motorola Edge S Pro, with its price starting at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. However, the microsite only mentions an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It can be speculated that the Indian model could get multiple variants.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro specifications

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro will sport a 144Hz refresh rate 10-bit AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and 576Hz touch sampling rate. Its Snapdragon 870 SoC is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. In terms of optics, the Edge 20 Pro will get a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor with 50x superzoom, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide + macro lens. For selfies and video calls, it will get a 32-megapixel shooter. The Edge 20 Pro will also support 11 5G Bands.

The upcoming Motorola smartphone will be offered in Iridescent Cloud and Midnight Black colour options. The Edge 20 Pro will get IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. All of this will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support that will give it up to 9 hours of battery life with a 10-minute charge. Motorola has mentioned that the Edge 20 Pro will come with Android 11 out-of-the-box and get updates for Android 12 and Android 13 in the future.

Motorola, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Motorola Edge 20 Pro Availability, Motorola Edge 20 Pro Specifications, Flipkart
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More

