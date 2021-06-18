Motorola Defy rugged smartphone has gone official. The phone is IP68 and military standard certified to survive extreme conditions. Motorola says the phone has a dual-sealed housing and is able to survive under water for up to 5 feet for 35 minutes. It is also sand, dust and dirt, humidity, and salt mist resistant. Motorola Defy has been put through vibration and tumble tests as well. The phone is capable of MIL-SPEC 810H extreme temperature survivability and can withstand repeated drops from up to 6 feet. Motorola Defy is also washable with soaps and mild disinfectant.

Motorola Defy price, availability

The new Motorola Defy is priced at EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 29,000) or GBP 279 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the lone 4GB + 64GB storage model. It has been made available in Black and Forged Green colour options. Motorola Defy will be available in select European and LATAM markets in the coming weeks. Motorola says that pricing may vary based on country. The company is offering 2-year warranty, Android Enterprise support, and security updates cover for two years.

Motorola Defy specifications

Motorola Defy runs on Android 10 and the company claims that Android 11 support will be rolled out soon. It features a dual-SIM slot (Nano) and a 6.5-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 64GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card.

Motorola Defy sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera on board.

Motorola Defy packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charge. The company claims that the battery can last up to two days. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, NFC, VoLTE, and 3.5mm audio jack. It has a programmable shortcut key with Push-to-Talk (PTT) mode.