Motorola Defy Rugged Smartphone With Up to 2-Day Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola Defy can withstand repeated drops from up to 6 feet.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 June 2021 11:02 IST
Motorola Defy Rugged Smartphone With Up to 2-Day Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola Defy packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower support

Highlights
  • Motorola Defy has a 48-megapixel primary rear camera
  • The phone comes in Forged Green or Black colour option
  • Motorola Defy supports NFC, Bluetooth v5

Motorola Defy rugged smartphone has gone official. The phone is IP68 and military standard certified to survive extreme conditions. Motorola says the phone has a dual-sealed housing and is able to survive under water for up to 5 feet for 35 minutes. It is also sand, dust and dirt, humidity, and salt mist resistant. Motorola Defy has been put through vibration and tumble tests as well. The phone is capable of MIL-SPEC 810H extreme temperature survivability and can withstand repeated drops from up to 6 feet. Motorola Defy is also washable with soaps and mild disinfectant.

Motorola Defy price, availability

The new Motorola Defy is priced at EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 29,000) or GBP 279 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the lone 4GB + 64GB storage model. It has been made available in Black and Forged Green colour options. Motorola Defy will be available in select European and LATAM markets in the coming weeks. Motorola says that pricing may vary based on country. The company is offering 2-year warranty, Android Enterprise support, and security updates cover for two years.

Motorola Defy specifications

Motorola Defy runs on Android 10 and the company claims that Android 11 support will be rolled out soon. It features a dual-SIM slot (Nano) and a 6.5-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 64GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card.

Motorola Defy sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera on board.

Motorola Defy packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charge. The company claims that the battery can last up to two days. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, NFC, VoLTE, and 3.5mm audio jack. It has a programmable shortcut key with Push-to-Talk (PTT) mode.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Motorola Defy

Motorola Defy

Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
