Motorola Defy Series Could Soon Be Relaunched, May Come With Snapdragon 662 SoC: Report

Motorola Defy series could be launched in markets outside India.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 4 June 2021 15:33 IST
Photo Credit: Google Play Console/ MySmartPrice

Motorola Defy could sport a waterdrop-style notch, as per its alleged Google Play Console render

Highlights
  • Motorola Defy tipped to be launched by industry insider Ishan Agarwal
  • It scored 1,527 in single-core, 5,727 in multi-core tests on Geekbench
  • Motorola Defy series was earlier launched in 2012

Motorola Defy is reportedly getting ready to be relaunched sometime soon. The smartphone was earlier spotted on Google Play Console and Geekbench listings under the codename Motorola Athena. However, as per reports, Motorola Athena could launch as the Motorola Defy series. Motorola is relaunching the Defy series branding after almost a decade since it launched the Defy XT and Defy Mini smartphones in 2012. Both those smartphones were water-resistant, scratch-resistant, and dust-proof and it is being speculated that the upcoming Defy series could also have these features.

Based on inputs from tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), 91Mobiles reports that Lenovo-owned company could soon launch the Motorola Defy series. According to Agarwal, Motorola could launch more than one smartphone in the Defy series outside India but hasn't mentioned which regions will get them.

Motorola Defy was earlier spotted on Google Play Console and Geekbench. It was spotted on Geekbench with Android 10, an octa-core chipset, and 4GB of RAM. It carried the codename 'bathena' on the listing. The upcoming handset had an impressive single-core test score of 1,527 points and a multi-core test score of 5,727 points.

The Google Play Console listing shows that the upcoming smartphone, codenamed Motorola Athena, could be powered by a Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB RAM. It is also likely to sport an HD+ display with resolution of 720x1,600 pixels and run Android 10 OS. An attached image on the Google Play Console listing hints that the smartphone could feature a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera and a slight chin at the bottom.

Back in 2012, Motorola launched the Defy XT and Defy Mini smartphones. Both the smartphones were water-resistant, scratch-resistant, and dust-proof. The Defy XT sported a 3.7-inch display, a 5-megapixel camera at the back, and a VGA selfie camera. The Defy Mini, on the other hand, featured a 3.2-inch display and a 600MHz process. For optics, it featured a 3-megapixel rear camera and a VGA camera for selfies. Both smartphones ran Android 2.3, packed a 1,650mAh battery, and came with MotoSwitch UI.

Motorola, Motorola Defy, Motorola Athena, Snapdragon, Android 10, Geekbench, Google Play Console
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
