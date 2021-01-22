Motorola Capri Plus has received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification as per a tipster, hinting that it will be launched in India soon. A Motorola phone was spotted on the certification site carrying the model number XT2129-2, which is the same as Motorola Capri Plus. Earlier this week, Moto G30 appeared on Thailand's NBTC certification site with the same model number, suggesting that Moto G30 is the official name of the Motorola Capri Plus. The smartphone is expected to launch in Q1 2021.

The BIS certification of the Motorola Capri Plus was tipped by tipster Mukul Sharma. While this confirms that the smartphone will launch in India soon, it is unclear if it will release as Motorola Moto G30 or with another name. It is likely to be a budget offering.

Just last week, the Moto G30 was spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification site as well. Capri Plus/ Moto G30 is expected to launch in Q1 2021 along with the Motorola phone codenamed ‘Capri'.

Motorola Capri Plus/ Moto G30 specifications (expected)

Motorola Capri Plus aka Motorola Moto G30, could be a dual-SIM smartphone with a 90Hz display with HD+ resolution. It may be offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations.

For photos and videos, Motorola Capri Plus is expected to feature a 64-megapixel primary (OV64B) sensor, a 2-megapixel lens from OmniVision (ov02b1b), and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor from Samsung (s5k3l6). Further, it is tipped to sport a 13-megapixel camera in the front for selfies and video calls.

Motorola Capri Plus is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC. It could pack a 5,00mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

