Technology News
loading

Motorola Capri Plus Tipped to Receive BIS Certification, India Launch Expected Soon

Motorola Capri Plus was spotted on BIS carrying the model number XT2129-2.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 22 January 2021 15:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola Capri Plus Tipped to Receive BIS Certification, India Launch Expected Soon

Photo Credit: TechnikNews

Motorola Capri Plus may pack a 5,00mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging

Highlights
  • Motorola Capri Plus is expected to launch in Q1 2021
  • It was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards by a tipster
  • Moto G30 appeared on an NBTC site with Capri Plus’s model number

Motorola Capri Plus has received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification as per a tipster, hinting that it will be launched in India soon. A Motorola phone was spotted on the certification site carrying the model number XT2129-2, which is the same as Motorola Capri Plus. Earlier this week, Moto G30 appeared on Thailand's NBTC certification site with the same model number, suggesting that Moto G30 is the official name of the Motorola Capri Plus. The smartphone is expected to launch in Q1 2021.

The BIS certification of the Motorola Capri Plus was tipped by tipster Mukul Sharma. While this confirms that the smartphone will launch in India soon, it is unclear if it will release as Motorola Moto G30 or with another name. It is likely to be a budget offering.

Just last week, the Moto G30 was spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification site as well. Capri Plus/ Moto G30 is expected to launch in Q1 2021 along with the Motorola phone codenamed ‘Capri'.

Motorola Capri Plus/ Moto G30 specifications (expected)

Motorola Capri Plus aka Motorola Moto G30, could be a dual-SIM smartphone with a 90Hz display with HD+ resolution. It may be offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations.

For photos and videos, Motorola Capri Plus is expected to feature a 64-megapixel primary (OV64B) sensor, a 2-megapixel lens from OmniVision (ov02b1b), and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor from Samsung (s5k3l6). Further, it is tipped to sport a 13-megapixel camera in the front for selfies and video calls.

Motorola Capri Plus is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC. It could pack a 5,00mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Capri Plus, Moto G30, Motorola, Lenovo
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
No Time to Die Release Date Delayed to October 8, Leads to a Cascade of Changes

Related Stories

Motorola Capri Plus Tipped to Receive BIS Certification, India Launch Expected Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Beeper Brings 15 Chat Apps Including iMessage Into a Single Inbox
  2. iPhone Models Available at Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount With This Offer
  3. Nokia ‘Quicksilver’ Specifications Tipped by Geekbench, Include 6GB RAM
  4. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  5. Realme Race Pro, Realme X9 Pro Specifications Surface Online: Report
  6. JBL C115 TWS Earbuds With Up to 21 Hours Playback Time Launched in India
  7. Two OnePlus Watch Variants Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Mirzapur Makers, Amazon Prime Video Face Supreme Court Notices in Plea for Ban on Series
  9. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Get First OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update
  10. New Signal Update Brings WhatsApp-Like Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F62, Samsung Galaxy M02 Spotted on India Support Page; Hints at Imminent Launch
  2. iPhone 12, Other iPhone Models Available at Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount at Maple Online and Offline Stores
  3. Honor MagicBook 14 2021, MagicBook 15 2021 Notebooks With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  4. Signal App Getting Features That Mimic WhatsApp Experience
  5. Samsung Said to Consider $10-Billion Texas Chipmaking Plant
  6. Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 SoC Goes Up for Reservations Ahead of Launch
  7. Apple Said to Plan Thinner MacBook Air With MagSafe Charger in Mac Lineup Reboot
  8. Government Assured Strict Changes in Foreign Investment Rules for E-Commerce, Trader Group Says
  9. US President Joe Biden Enlists ‘World Class’ Cyber-Security Team Following SolarWinds Hack
  10. Realme C20 With Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com