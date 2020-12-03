Motorola Capri and Capri Plus (or caprip - not the official name) will reportedly be the upcoming budget offerings from the Lenovo-owned company. The two smartphones are expected to launch in the first quarter of next year. Motorola Capri reportedly comes with model number XT2127 while the Motorola Capri Plus comes with model number XT2129. The possible specifications for these two rumoured smartphones have also been shared. The Motorola phone with model number XT2127 may have a 60Hz display while the XT2129 model is expected to have a 90Hz refresh rate.

As per a report by TechnikNews, in collaboration with Adam Conway from XDA Developers, Motorola seems to be working on two budget phones called Capri and Capri Plus (or Caprip). The dual-SIM Motorola Capri is expected to feature an HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC and come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. In terms of optics, the XT2127 model, speculated to be Motorola Capri, may come with a 48-megapixel "s5kgm1st" primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor (ov02b1b), a 2-megapixel macro sensor (gc02m1), and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor (s5k4h7). It is also expected to come with NFC support.

The dual-SIM Motorola Capri Plus, is expected to feature a 90Hz display with an HD+ resolution. This model may come with 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage configurations. For photos and videos, it could feature a 64-megapixel primary (OV64B) sensor, a 2-megapixel lens from OmniVision (ov02b1b) for depth information, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor from Samsung (s5k3l6). At the front, it may carry a 13-megapixel (s5k4h7) selfie shooter.

Motorola is also expected to launch a flagship smartphone in Q1 2021 that has the codename ‘Nio.' It is expected to come with the Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and dual selfie cameras. Motorola ‘Nio' may come with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) display with 105Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be offered in two storage configurations – 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

