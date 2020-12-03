Technology News
Motorola Capri, Capri Plus Budget-Friendly Phones in the Pipeline for Q1 2021: Report

Motorola Capri is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC and have an HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 60Hz refresh rate.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 December 2020 17:15 IST
Photo Credit: TechnikNews

Motorola Capri could have a notch design

Highlights
  • Motorola reportedly working on two budget phones
  • Motorola Capri may be powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC
  • XT2127 and XT2129 are said to be model numbers for the Motorola phones

Motorola Capri and Capri Plus (or caprip - not the official name) will reportedly be the upcoming budget offerings from the Lenovo-owned company. The two smartphones are expected to launch in the first quarter of next year. Motorola Capri reportedly comes with model number XT2127 while the Motorola Capri Plus comes with model number XT2129. The possible specifications for these two rumoured smartphones have also been shared. The Motorola phone with model number XT2127 may have a 60Hz display while the XT2129 model is expected to have a 90Hz refresh rate.

As per a report by TechnikNews, in collaboration with Adam Conway from XDA Developers, Motorola seems to be working on two budget phones called Capri and Capri Plus (or Caprip). The dual-SIM Motorola Capri is expected to feature an HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC and come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. In terms of optics, the XT2127 model, speculated to be Motorola Capri, may come with a 48-megapixel "s5kgm1st" primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor (ov02b1b), a 2-megapixel macro sensor (gc02m1), and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor (s5k4h7). It is also expected to come with NFC support.

The dual-SIM Motorola Capri Plus, is expected to feature a 90Hz display with an HD+ resolution. This model may come with 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage configurations. For photos and videos, it could feature a 64-megapixel primary (OV64B) sensor, a 2-megapixel lens from OmniVision (ov02b1b) for depth information, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor from Samsung (s5k3l6). At the front, it may carry a 13-megapixel (s5k4h7) selfie shooter.

Motorola is also expected to launch a flagship smartphone in Q1 2021 that has the codename ‘Nio.' It is expected to come with the Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and dual selfie cameras. Motorola ‘Nio' may come with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) display with 105Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be offered in two storage configurations – 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
