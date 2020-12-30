Motorola Capri Plus, which could also be called Motorola Capri Plus 21, part of an upcoming series from the company, has been spotted on Geekbench. The handset is listed as Lenovo XT2129-3 — a model number associated with the Motorola Capri Plus smartphone in earlier leaks. The benchmarking website shows some key specifications of the rumoured smartphone. Separately, the Motorola phone has also been spotted on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Japan's TUV Rheinland certification websites.

As per the Geekbench listing, the Lenovo XT2129-3, said to be a variant of the rumoured Motorola Capri Plus, has scored 306 points in single-core and 1,258 points in multi-core tests. The phone has been listed with 4GB of RAM and Android 11 out of the box. The name of the Qualcomm SoC has not been specified. However, as per a tweet by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the phone could come with the Snapdragon 662 SoC under the hood. Separately, a Motorola smartphone with model number XT2129-2 (believed to be a variant of the Motorola Capri Plus) has also been certified by US FCC.

Citing a certification for its battery and adapter by Japan's TUV Rheinland, a report by DealsNTech claims that the rumoured smartphone will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. The report also speculates that model XT2129-2 will launch as Motorola Capri Plus 21 and model XT2127-1 as Motorola Capri 21. This is in line with earlier reports that associated Motorola Capri variants with model number XT2127 and Motorola Capri Plus variants with model number XT2129.

