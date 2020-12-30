Technology News
loading

Motorola Capri Plus Specifications Tipped Via Geekbench, Certification Websites

A phone listed on certification websites with model number XT2129 may launch as Motorola Capri Plus 21.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 30 December 2020 16:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola Capri Plus Specifications Tipped Via Geekbench, Certification Websites

Photo Credit: TechnikNews

The rumoured Motorola Capri Plus smartphone is expected to come with Android 11

Highlights
  • Motorola Capri Plus may have a 5,000mAh battery
  • The phone has been spotted on US FCC website
  • Motorola Capri Plus may come with Snapdragon 662 SoC

Motorola Capri Plus, which could also be called Motorola Capri Plus 21, part of an upcoming series from the company, has been spotted on Geekbench. The handset is listed as Lenovo XT2129-3 — a model number associated with the Motorola Capri Plus smartphone in earlier leaks. The benchmarking website shows some key specifications of the rumoured smartphone. Separately, the Motorola phone has also been spotted on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Japan's TUV Rheinland certification websites.

As per the Geekbench listing, the Lenovo XT2129-3, said to be a variant of the rumoured Motorola Capri Plus, has scored 306 points in single-core and 1,258 points in multi-core tests. The phone has been listed with 4GB of RAM and Android 11 out of the box. The name of the Qualcomm SoC has not been specified. However, as per a tweet by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the phone could come with the Snapdragon 662 SoC under the hood. Separately, a Motorola smartphone with model number XT2129-2 (believed to be a variant of the Motorola Capri Plus) has also been certified by US FCC.

Citing a certification for its battery and adapter by Japan's TUV Rheinland, a report by DealsNTech claims that the rumoured smartphone will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. The report also speculates that model XT2129-2 will launch as Motorola Capri Plus 21 and model XT2127-1 as Motorola Capri 21. This is in line with earlier reports that associated Motorola Capri variants with model number XT2127 and Motorola Capri Plus variants with model number XT2129.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Capri Plus, Motorola Capri Plus 21, Motorola Capri, Motorola Capri 21, Motorola
Sourabh Kulesh Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element With Up to 7-Day Battery Life, GPS, Heart Rate Tracking Launched in India
Motorola Capri Plus Specifications Tipped Via Geekbench, Certification Websites
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Family Man Season 2 Teaser Poster Out, Hints at February 12 Release
  2. Xiaomi Releases MIUI 12.5 With Privacy Controls Inspired by Apple’s iOS 14
  3. Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro Debut With Exynos 1080 SoC, 120Hz Display
  4. Apple Introduces Launch@Apple Mentorship Programme for College Students
  5. Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M01s Price in India Dropped
  6. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.10 Update With December 2020 Patch
  7. 20 Most Popular Smartphones of 2020 According to You, Our Readers
  8. The Funniest Internet Memes That Helped Us Get Through 2020
  9. From WandaVision to Tandav, Here’s What to Stream in January 2021
  10. Apple Hits Record After December Surge Sends It Past Amazon
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Mobile’s Year End Sale Brings Discounts on Poco X3, iPhone XR, Motorola Razr (2019), More Smartphones
  2. Motorola Capri Plus Specifications Tipped Via Geekbench, Certification Websites
  3. Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element With Up to 7-Day Battery Life, GPS, Heart Rate Tracking Launched in India
  4. Reliance Jio Writes to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Over Incidents of ‘Vandalism’ at Network Sites
  5. Android’s Smart Text Selection Tool Adds Unit Conversion Feature, Redirects to Google
  6. Samsung Announces HDR10+ Adaptive Feature That Improves HDR Experience Regardless of Lighting Conditions
  7. Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M01s Price Cut in India; Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live Price Revised as Well
  8. iQoo 7 BMW Edition Launch Set for January 11, Snapdragon 888 SoC Confirmed
  9. The Family Man Season 2 Teaser Poster Out, Hints at February 12 Release
  10. Google Assistant Will Sing You a New Year Song, and It’s Terrible
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com